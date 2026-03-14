Premier, il City cerca il riscatto post Real Madrid: le scelte anti-West Ham di Guardiola
Dopo la sonora sconfitta subita in Champions contro il Real Madrid, il Manchester City cerca il riscatto in campionato sul campo del West Ham. Queste le formazioni ufficiali delle due squadre, in campo alle ore 21 per il 30° turno di Premier League:
Le formazioni ufficiali di West Ham-Manchester City
West Ham (3-4-1-2): Hermansen; Mavropanos, Disasi, Todibo; Wan-Bissacka, Soucek, Fernandes, Diouf; Bowen; Pablo, Castellanos. Allenatore: Espirito Santo.
Manchester City (4-1-3-2): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait Nouri; Rodri; Semenyo, Bernardo Silva, O'Reilly; Marmoush, Haaland. Allenatore: Guardiola.
Il programma del 30° turno di Premier League
Sabato 15 marzo
Burnley – Bournemouth 0-0
Sunderland – Brighton 0-1
Arsenal – Everton (18:30)
Chelsea – Newcastle (18:30)
West Ham – Manchester City (21:00)
Domenica 16 marzo
Crystal Palace – Leeds (15:00)
Manchester Utd – Aston Villa (15:00)
Nottingham – Fulham (15:00)
Liverpool – Tottenham (17:30)
Lunedì 17 marzo
Brentford – Wolves (21:00)
La classifica di Premier League
Arsenal 68 (31 partite giocate)
Manchester City 60 (29)
Manchester Utd 51 (29)
Aston Villa 51 (29)
Chelsea 49 (30)
Liverpool 48 (29)
Brentford 44 (29)
Everton 44 (30)
Bournemouth 41 (30)
Brighton 40 (30)
Newcastle 40 (30)
Fulham 40 (29)
Sunderland 40 (30)
Crystal Palace 38 (29)
Leeds 31 (29)
Tottenham 29 (29)
Nottingham 28 (29)
West Ham 28 (29)
Burnley 20 (30)
Wolves 16 (30)