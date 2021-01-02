Premier League, 17^ giornata: Palace senza problemi. Lo Sheffield resta ultimo a 2 punti
Dopo il netto successo del Tottenham nel pomeriggio contro il Leeds, anche il Crystal Palace porta a casa i 3 punti nella gara con lo Sheffield United. 2-0 il risultato frutto delle reti di Schlupp ed Eze, entrambe nel primo tempo. Importante balzo in avanti degli Eagles che superano Wolves ed Arsenal. Lo Sheffield, invece, resta ultimo con soli 2 punti.
Ieri
MANCHESTER UNITED-ASTON VILLA 2-1 - 40' Martial (M), 58' Traoré (A), 61' Bruno Fernandes rig. (M),
EVERTON-WEST HAM 0-1 - 86' Soucek
Oggi
TOTTENHAM-LEEDS 3-0 - 29' Kane rig., 43' Son, 50' Alderweireld
CRYSTAL PALACE-SHEFFIELD UNITED 2-0 - 4' Schlupp, 45+6' Eze
BRIGHTON-WOLVERHAMPTON ore 18.30
WEST BROMWICH-ARSENAL ore 21
Domani
BURNLEY-FULHAM rinviata a data da destinarsi
NEWCASTLE-LEICESTER ore 15.15
CHELSEA-MANCHESTER CITY ore 17.30
SOUTHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL ore 21
Classifica
Liverpool 33*
Manchester United 33*
Tottenham 29*
Leicester 29*
Everton 29*
Chelsea 26*
Aston Villa 26*
Manchester City 26**
Southampton 26*
West Ham 26
Leeds 23
Crystal Palace 22
Wolverhampton 21*
Arsenal 20*
Newcastle 19**
Burnley 16**
Brighton 13*
Fulham 11**
West Bromwich Albion 8*
Sheffield United 2
*una partita in meno
**due partite in meno
***tre partite in meno
