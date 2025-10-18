Premier League, all'Arsenal basta Trossard per tornare in testa: Fulham ko 1-0
All'Arsenal basta un gol di Leandro Trossard al 58' per vincere la partita contro il Fulham in trasferta. I Gunners tornano così in testa alla classifica, superando proprio il Manchester City, che si era momentaneamente issato al comando dopo il 2-0 contro l'Everton. Attesa per Liverpool-Manchester United, che giocheranno domani. Di seguito il programma e la classifica aggiornata dopo 8 giornate di Premier League:
8ª GIORNATA
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3
Brighton - Newcastle 2-1
Burnley - Leeds 2-0
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3
Manchester City - Everton 2-0
Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0
Fulham - Arsenal 0-1
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Manchester City 16
3. Liverpool 15*
4. Bournemouth 15
5. Tottenham 14*
6. Chelsea 14
7. Sunderland 14
8. Crystal Palace 13
9. Brighton 12
10. Everton 11
11. Manchester United 10*
12. Newcastle 9
13. Aston Villa 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7*
17. Burnley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. West Ham 4*
20. Wolverhampton 2
* una gara in meno