Premier League, all'Arsenal basta Trossard per tornare in testa: Fulham ko 1-0

All'Arsenal basta un gol di Leandro Trossard al 58' per vincere la partita contro il Fulham in trasferta. I Gunners tornano così in testa alla classifica, superando proprio il Manchester City, che si era momentaneamente issato al comando dopo il 2-0 contro l'Everton. Attesa per Liverpool-Manchester United, che giocheranno domani. Di seguito il programma e la classifica aggiornata dopo 8 giornate di Premier League:

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3

Brighton - Newcastle 2-1

Burnley - Leeds 2-0

Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3

Manchester City - Everton 2-0

Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0

Fulham - Arsenal 0-1

Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)

Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)

West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA

1. Arsenal 19

2. Manchester City 16

3. Liverpool 15*

4. Bournemouth 15

5. Tottenham 14*

6. Chelsea 14

7. Sunderland 14

8. Crystal Palace 13

9. Brighton 12

10. Everton 11

11. Manchester United 10*

12. Newcastle 9

13. Aston Villa 9

14. Fulham 8

15. Leeds 8

16. Brentford 7*

17. Burnley 7

18. Nottingham Forest 5

19. West Ham 4*

20. Wolverhampton 2

* una gara in meno