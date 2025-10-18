Riparte la Premier League: da Forest-Chelsea a City-Everton, le sfide di oggi
Riparte la Premier League inglese dopo la sosta per le Nazionali. Apre le contese la sfida fra il Nottingham Forest ed il Chelsea di Enzo Maresca, in programma alle 13.30. Poi alle 16 abbuffata di match: Brighton-Newcastle, Burnley-Leeds, Crystal Palace-Bournemouth, Manchester City-Everton e Sunderland-Wolverhampton. Chiude il sabato la partita fra Tottenham ed Aston Villa. Di seguito il programma completo.
8ª GIORNATA
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea (18 ottobre, 13.30)
Brighton - Newcastle (18 ottobre, 16)
Burnley - Leeds (18 ottobre, 16)
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth (18 ottobre, 16)
Manchester City - Everton (18 ottobre, 16)
Sunderland - Wolverhampton (18 ottobre, 16)
Fulham - Arsenal (18 ottobre, 18.30)
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)
LA CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 16
2. Liverpool 15
3. Tottenham 14
4. Bournemouth 14
5. Manchester City 13
6. Crystal Palace 12
7. Chelsea 11
8. Everton 11
9. Sunderland 11
10. Manchester United 10
11. Newcastle 9
12. Brighton 9
13. Aston Villa 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7
17. Nottingham Forest 5
18. Burnley 4
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2
MARCATORI
9 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
4 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford) e Anthony (Burnley)
9ª GIORNATA
Leeds - West Ham (24 ottobre, 21)
Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)
Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.