Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Riparte la Premier League: da Forest-Chelsea a City-Everton, le sfide di oggi

Riparte la Premier League: da Forest-Chelsea a City-Everton, le sfide di oggiTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Daniele Najjar
Oggi alle 09:12Calcio estero
Daniele Najjar

Riparte la Premier League inglese dopo la sosta per le Nazionali. Apre le contese la sfida fra il Nottingham Forest ed il Chelsea di Enzo Maresca, in programma alle 13.30. Poi alle 16 abbuffata di match: Brighton-Newcastle, Burnley-Leeds, Crystal Palace-Bournemouth, Manchester City-Everton e Sunderland-Wolverhampton. Chiude il sabato la partita fra Tottenham ed Aston Villa. Di seguito il programma completo.

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea (18 ottobre, 13.30)
Brighton - Newcastle (18 ottobre, 16)
Burnley - Leeds (18 ottobre, 16)
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth (18 ottobre, 16)
Manchester City - Everton (18 ottobre, 16)
Sunderland - Wolverhampton (18 ottobre, 16)
Fulham - Arsenal (18 ottobre, 18.30)
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

LA CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 16
2. Liverpool 15
3. Tottenham 14
4. Bournemouth 14
5. Manchester City 13
6. Crystal Palace 12
7. Chelsea 11
8. Everton 11
9. Sunderland 11
10. Manchester United 10
11. Newcastle 9
12. Brighton 9
13. Aston Villa 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7
17. Nottingham Forest 5
18. Burnley 4
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

9 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
4 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford) e Anthony (Burnley)

9ª GIORNATA

Leeds - West Ham (24 ottobre, 21)
Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)
Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)

Articoli correlati
Non c'è pace per Cole Palmer: la stagione del fantasista è funestata dai problemi... Non c'è pace per Cole Palmer: la stagione del fantasista è funestata dai problemi fisici
Maresca amaro: "Mi sono sbagliato sull'infortunio di Palmer, ci vogliono altre 6... Maresca amaro: "Mi sono sbagliato sull'infortunio di Palmer, ci vogliono altre 6 settimane"
Pastorello: "Col senno di poi non riporterei Lukaku al Chelsea. Real? Ci fu una possibilità"... Pastorello: "Col senno di poi non riporterei Lukaku al Chelsea. Real? Ci fu una possibilità"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Barcellona, niente Girona per Ferran Torres: out per l'infortunio rimediato in Nazionale... Barcellona, niente Girona per Ferran Torres: out per l'infortunio rimediato in Nazionale
Bundesliga, tempo di Klassiker: oggi Bayern-Dortmund. Il programma della 7^ giornata... Bundesliga, tempo di Klassiker: oggi Bayern-Dortmund. Il programma della 7^ giornata
Il PSG frena, De Zerbi ne approfitta? Il Marsiglia può balzare in vetta (con il Lione... Il PSG frena, De Zerbi ne approfitta? Il Marsiglia può balzare in vetta (con il Lione di Fonseca)
Tocca al Barcellona: il programma della Liga, con una protesta silenziosa in atto... Tocca al Barcellona: il programma della Liga, con una protesta silenziosa in atto
Riparte la Premier League: da Forest-Chelsea a City-Everton, le sfide di oggi Riparte la Premier League: da Forest-Chelsea a City-Everton, le sfide di oggi
Il PSG rischia grosso, pazzo 3-3. Hernandez: "Subiamo gol che non dovremmo subire"... Il PSG rischia grosso, pazzo 3-3. Hernandez: "Subiamo gol che non dovremmo subire"
Graham Potter ct della Svezia, ci siamo: sta per firmare, succederà a Tomasson Graham Potter ct della Svezia, ci siamo: sta per firmare, succederà a Tomasson
Il Benfica avanza in Coppa di Portogallo: 2-0 al Chaves. Mourinho: "Non sono contento"... Il Benfica avanza in Coppa di Portogallo: 2-0 al Chaves. Mourinho: "Non sono contento"
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Immagine box laterale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, c’è anche l’idea Kim. Per la fascia pressing su Molina. E torna d’attualità anche Kessié. Milan: ecco lal lista dei nomi per la difesa. Napoli, occhi su Mainoo del Manchester United
Le più lette
1 Milan-Fiorentina, le probabili formazioni: arriva il momento di Leao, resta il dubbio Kean
2 Como-Juventus, le probabili formazioni: Tudor con la difesa formata da Kalulu, Gatti e Kelly
3 Atalanta-Lazio, le probabili formazioni: ennesimo ballottaggio tra Sulemana e Lookman
4 Cagliari-Bologna, le probabili formazioni: Borrelli affianca Esposito, Dallinga più di Castro
5 Roma-Inter, le probabili formazioni: si rivede Dybala dall'inizio, straordinari per Barella
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Guelfi e Ghibellini 11:05Guelfi e Ghibellini
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.
Repliche 13:05Repliche
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, 7^ giornata LIVE: ecco Leao e Dybala, entrambi tornano titolari
Immagine top news n.1 Torna la Serie A: da Roma-Inter a Milan-Fiorentina, tutte le probabili formazioni del 7° turno
Immagine top news n.2 Dal portiere a Thuram e gli attaccanti: Chivu prepara a Roma-Inter. E quanti elogi a Gasp
Immagine top news n.3 Gasperini mette pressione all'Inter e alleggerisce la sua Roma. Poi "scalda" Dybala
Immagine top news n.4 Gasperini ai tifosi della Dea: "Mi auguro l'Atalanta vinca ancora. Ecco perché non ho salutato"
Immagine top news n.5 Napoli, Conte conferma: "Due rientri col Torino. Lobotka? E' in via di recupero"
Immagine top news n.6 Inter, Chivu: "Gasperini mandato via troppo presto dall'Inter. Per me è un esempio"
Immagine top news n.7 Dybala titolare con l'Inter? Gasperini: "Le soluzioni le conoscete... Ha fatto due belle settimane"
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano C'è solo una soluzione per Pisilli: star con l'Under 21 ma spettatore con Gasperini Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Paratici torna ufficialmente al Tottenham. Perché è uno dei migliori ds al mondo
Immagine news podcast n.2 Per Gennaro Gattuso questa Nazionale ha ancora un grande difetto
Immagine news podcast n.3 Due manifestazioni e una partita: così Udine si prepara a vivere la giornata di oggi
Immagine news podcast n.4 Come reagirà la Juventus all'emergenza nerissima in difesa dopo il ko di Bremer
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Casi Rimini e Triestina, l'avv. Cerbara: "Prossimo mercato sarà cartina di tornasole"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 De Paola sulla Juventus: "Tudor isolato e lasciato in balìa di se stesso"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Simone Braglia: "Juventus, occhio al Como. E il Torino può sorprendere Conte"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Polverosi dà la ricetta di Roma-Inter: "Giallorossi con la tecnica, nerazzurri con il fisico"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Domenech sfata il mito delle convocazioni con l'oroscopo: "Mai fatto una roba del genere"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Giordano: "Con l'Atalanta con due punte. Belahyane? Se la Lazio e Sarri ci credono va tenuto"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Lecce-Sassuolo, i convocati di Di Francesco: reintegrato Maleh, rientra anche Pierret
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Amantino Mancini spinge la Roma: "Dura con l'Inter, ma Gasp può sognare lo Scudetto"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Como-Juventus è Nico Paz vs Yildiz, Capello: "Giovani e di grande prospettiva"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Entella, il day after un'impresa storica: sabato biancoceleste, è un giorno da favola
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Sampdoria, la scintilla non è scoccata: contro l'Entella un pesante ko. E ora Donati rischia
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Serie B, prosegue l'8ª giornata: c'è il derby campano. In campo anche Bari e Monza
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Entella, Debenedetti: "Felice del risultato ma restiamo umili, non abbiamo fatto nulla"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Serie B, Spezia-Cesena: al Picco due squadre alla ricerca del riscatto
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Serie B, Reggiana-Bari: esame di maturità al Città del tricolore: cercasi conferme
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Trento, Tabbiani: "Ci siamo tolti un peso e ora dobbiamo sfruttare questa energia"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, il programma della 10ª: Casarano all'esame Foggia. C'è Livorno-Samb
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Inter U23, Vecchi: "Punto in altissimo, non dobbiamo accontentarci. Cocchi è in crescita"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Salernitana, ci siamo per il nuovo Arechi. De Luca: "Entro 10 giorni il via ai lavori"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 La Torres naufraga in casa: sesta sconfitta in 10 gare. Traballa la panchina di Pazienza
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Serie C, i risultati degli anticipi: all’Inter U23 il derby con l’Alcione. Vincono Novara e Forlì
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Serie A Women, al via la 3ª giornata: Fiorentina-Milan è il big match del sabato
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Stasera parte il Mondiale U17 in Marocco: domani pomeriggio il debutto delle Azzurrine
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 La Spagna volta pagina: tornano in Nazionale le 'ribelli' Mapi Leon e Jenni Hermoso
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Women's Europa Cup, sorteggiati gli ottavi di finale: Inter con le svedesi dell'Hacken
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Juventus Women, Walti: "Contro il Bayern Monaco avremmo almeno meritato il pareggio"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Juventus Women ko col Bayern Monaco. Girelli: "Abbassare la testa, lavorare e ripartire"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.162 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Gigi Meroni, la "farfalla" che riuscì ad incantare gli italiani Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Blindato il secondo posto ma c’è da festeggiare?