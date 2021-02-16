Siviglia-Bor. Dortmund, i convocati di Terzic: c'è Meunier, Delaney arriverà in extremis?

vedi letture

Thomas Meunier recupera, Zagadou e Thorgan Hazard no. Ecco l'elenco dei convocati del Borussia Dortmund per la sfida di domani a Siviglia: resta fuori anche Thomas Delaney, che è stato trattenuto in Germania per un lieto evento, ovvero la nascita del suo primo figlio. Il centrocampista danese potrebbe raggiungere però i compagni in Andalusia in serata.

PORTIERI: Hitz, Unbehaun, Drljaca

DIFENSORI: Hummels, Akanji, Can, Morey, Guerreiro, Schulz, Meunier, Passlack

CENTROCAMPISTI: Dahoud, Brandt, Bellingham, Reyna, Reinier

ATTACCANTI: Sancho, Haaland, Reus, Tigges, Moukoko, Knauff.