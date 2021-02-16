Siviglia-Bor. Dortmund, i convocati di Terzic: c'è Meunier, Delaney arriverà in extremis?
Thomas Meunier recupera, Zagadou e Thorgan Hazard no. Ecco l'elenco dei convocati del Borussia Dortmund per la sfida di domani a Siviglia: resta fuori anche Thomas Delaney, che è stato trattenuto in Germania per un lieto evento, ovvero la nascita del suo primo figlio. Il centrocampista danese potrebbe raggiungere però i compagni in Andalusia in serata.
PORTIERI: Hitz, Unbehaun, Drljaca
DIFENSORI: Hummels, Akanji, Can, Morey, Guerreiro, Schulz, Meunier, Passlack
CENTROCAMPISTI: Dahoud, Brandt, Bellingham, Reyna, Reinier
ATTACCANTI: Sancho, Haaland, Reus, Tigges, Moukoko, Knauff.
ℹ️👶 Thomas #Delaney bleibt vorerst in Dortmund, weil seine Frau und er die Geburt ihres erstes Kindes erwarten. Delaney soll aber so bald wie möglich nach Sevilla nachreisen. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/ZJc3Zf94iA
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) February 16, 2021
