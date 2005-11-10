Finalmente la vittoria: il Tottenham di De Zerbi batte 3-1 il Coventry e non è più ultimo
Michele Pavese
Il Tottenham prova a scacciare la crisi e conquista la prima vittoria del suo campionato. La squadra di Roberto De Zerbi batte in casa per 3-1 il Coventry grazie alle reti di Maddison, Marmoush e Davies; inutile il provvisorio 1-1 firmato da Rudoni a inizio ripresa. Un successo fondamentale per sbloccarsi e abbandonare l'ultima posizione in classifica.
Sabato 17 ottobre
Everton - Chelsea 0-2
Brentford - Liverpool 1-2
Fulham - Hull City 1-0
Manchester City - Ipswich 3-2
Newcastle - Aston Villa 0-1
Domenica 18 ottobre
Bournemouth - Sunderland 2-0
Brighton - Crystal Palace 5-0
Leeds - Manchester United 1-1
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 0-1
Lunedì 19 ottobre
Tottenham - Coventry 3-1
CLASSIFICA
1. Manchester City 21
2. Arsenal 18
3. Brighton 16
4. Chelsea 13
5. Liverpool 12
6. Brentford 10
7. Everton 10
8. Leeds 10
9. Hull City 9
10. Ipswich 9
11. Newcastle 8
12. Aston Villa 8
13. Crystal Palace 7
14. Manchester United 7
15. Coventry 6
16. Tottenham 6
17. Bournemouth 6
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Fulham 5
20. Sunderland 4
*Una partita in meno