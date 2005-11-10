Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 13ª giornata. Si parte alle 15.00 con Frosinone-Parma, alle 18.00 Torino-Lazio e alle 20.45 Inter-Genoa. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B e Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 28 novembre

13.00 Hertha-Karlsruhe (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

14.00 Betis-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Pescara-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Guidonia-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Gubbio-Vado (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Carpi-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Giugliano-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Novara-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Frosinone-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Ascoli-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Carrarese-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Empoli-Verona (Serie B) - DAZN

15.30 Amburgo-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Manchester United-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

16.00 Leeds-Coventry (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.15 Malaga-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Vicenza-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Salernitana-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

17.30 Ospitaletto-Union Brescia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Sorrento-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pergolettese-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Lumezzane-Desenzano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Torino-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.30 Ipswich-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Stoccarda-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Elche-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Palermo-Benevento (Serie B) - DAZN

20.45 Inter-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 Real Madrid-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1