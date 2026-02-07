Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Arsenal-Sunderland, formazioni ufficiali: si rivede Calafiori titolare

Arsenal-Sunderland, formazioni ufficiali: si rivede Calafiori titolare
© foto di Federico Serra
Gaetano Mocciaro
Oggi alle 15:19Calcio estero
Gaetano Mocciaro

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Arsenal-Sunderland, valida per la 25ª giornata di Premier League. Spicca la presenza di Riccardo Calafiori titolare. L'italiano torna dal 1' in Premier League dopo un mese e mezzo: l'ultima volta contro l'Everton il 20 dicembre.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard. All. Mikel Arteta.
SUNDERLAND (4-3-3): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey. All. Regis Le Bris.

La 25a giornata
Venerdì 6 febbraio
Leeds - Nottingham Forest 3-1

Sabato 7 febbraio
Manchester United - Tottenham
Arsenal - Sunderland
Bournemouth - Aston Villa
Burnley - West Ham
Fulham - Everton
Wolverhampton - Chelsea
Newcastle - Brentford

Domenica 8 febbraio
Brighton - Crystal Palace
Liverpool - Manchester City

CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 53
2. Manchester City 47
3. Aston Villa 46
4. Manchester United 41
5. Chelsea 40
6. Liverpool 39
7. Brentford 36
8. Sunderland 36
9. Fulham 34
10. Everton 34
11. Newcastle 33
12. Bournemouth 33
13. Brighton 31
14. Tottenham 29
15. Crystal Palace 29
16. Leeds 29
17. Nottingham Forest 26
18. West Ham 20
19. Burnley 15
20. Wolverhampton 8

MARCATORI
20 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
16 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
12 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)
10 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool) e Calvert-Lewin (Leeds)
9 reti: Joao Pedro (Chelsea) e Mbeumo (Manchester United)

