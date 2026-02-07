Wolverhampton-Chelsea, formazioni ufficiali: tornano titolari Palmer e Neto
Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Wovlerhampton-Chelsea, valida per la 25ª giornata di Premier League.
WOLVERHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, S. Bueno, H. Bueno; Joao Gomes, Angel Gomes; Hwang, Armstrong, Mane; Arokodare. All. Rob Edwards.
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro. All. Liam Rosenior.
La 25a giornata
Venerdì 6 febbraio
Leeds - Nottingham Forest 3-1
Sabato 7 febbraio
Manchester United - Tottenham 2-0
Arsenal - Sunderland
Bournemouth - Aston Villa
Burnley - West Ham
Fulham - Everton
Wolverhampton - Chelsea
Newcastle - Brentford
Domenica 8 febbraio
Brighton - Crystal Palace
Liverpool - Manchester City
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 53
2. Manchester City 47
3. Aston Villa 46
4. Manchester United 44
5. Chelsea 40
6. Liverpool 39
7. Brentford 36
8. Sunderland 36
9. Fulham 34
10. Everton 34
11. Newcastle 33
12. Bournemouth 33
13. Brighton 31
14. Tottenham 29
15. Crystal Palace 29
16. Leeds 29
17. Nottingham Forest 26
18. West Ham 20
19. Burnley 15
20. Wolverhampton 8
MARCATORI
20 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
16 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
12 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)
10 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool) e Calvert-Lewin (Leeds)
9 reti: Joao Pedro (Chelsea) e Mbeumo (Manchester United)