Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Cherki toglie il posto a Reijnders: Manchester City-Sunderland, le formazioni ufficiali

Cherki toglie il posto a Reijnders: Manchester City-Sunderland, le formazioni ufficialiTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Yvonne Alessandro
Oggi alle 15:12Calcio estero
Yvonne Alessandro

Neutralizzato il Liverpool ad Anfield (1-1), il Sunderland vuole continuare a stupire e oggi affronta il Manchester City per la 15esima giornata di Premier League in casa degli sky blues. Pep Guardiola effettua una sola modifica rispetto alla vittoria mozzafiato (5-4) contro il Fulham di martedì: Cherki torna titolare al posto dell'ex Milan Reijnders, che va in panchina. Confermato Haaland in avanti e Doku a chiudere il tridente d'attacco, tra i pali c'è sempre Donnarumma. Il Sunderland neopromosso apporta tre cambi: Geertruida, Traore e Isidor entrano in campo dal 1', l'ex Leverkusen e Arsenal Xhaka inamovibile invece.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Doku, Cherki, Haaland.
A disposizione: Ait Nouri, Ake, Bobb, Khusanov, Lewis, Marmoush, Reijnders, Savinho, Trafford.
Allenatore: Guardiola.

Sunderland (5-4-1): Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Isidor.
Allenatore: Le Bris.

PREMIER LEAGUE - 15ª GIORNATA
Aston Villa-Arsenal
Bournemouth-Chelsea
Everton-Nottingham Forest
Manchester City-Sunderland
Newcastle-Burnley
Tottenham-Brentford
Leeds-Liverpool
Brighton-West Ham
Fulham-Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton-Manchester United

CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 33
2. Manchester City 28
3. Aston Villa 27
4. Chelsea 24
5. Crystal Palace 23
6. Sunderland 23
7. Brighton 22
8. Liverpool 22
9. Manchester United 22
10. Everton 21
11. Brentford 19
12. Bournemouth 19
13. Tottenham 19
14. Newcastle 19
15. Fulham 17
16. Nottingham Forest 15
17. Leeds 14
18. West Ham 12
19. Burnley 10
20. Wolverhampton 2

Articoli correlati
L'Arsenal all'esame Aston Villa, il City può approfittarne: la 15a giornata di Premier... L'Arsenal all'esame Aston Villa, il City può approfittarne: la 15a giornata di Premier League
Man City, Guardiola elogia Maresca: "Lavoro eccezionale, non ha i riconoscimenti... Man City, Guardiola elogia Maresca: "Lavoro eccezionale, non ha i riconoscimenti che merita"
Man City, Rodri non è ancora pronto. Guardiola: "Non giocherà, ma sta migliorando"... Man City, Rodri non è ancora pronto. Guardiola: "Non giocherà, ma sta migliorando"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Emery, altro scherzo da ex all'Arsenal: nell'annata 2023/24 negò il titolo ai Gunners... Emery, altro scherzo da ex all'Arsenal: nell'annata 2023/24 negò il titolo ai Gunners
Arsenal ko, Arteta: "Nella ripresa pensavo di vincere la partita, doloroso perdere... Arsenal ko, Arteta: "Nella ripresa pensavo di vincere la partita, doloroso perdere così"
Xabi Alonso sicuro: "Mbappé è contagioso, vedo delle somiglianze con Cristiano Ronaldo"... Xabi Alonso sicuro: "Mbappé è contagioso, vedo delle somiglianze con Cristiano Ronaldo"
Colpo di scena: l'Arsenal perde al 95', 2° ko in Premier per Arteta. L'Aston Villa... Colpo di scena: l'Arsenal perde al 95', 2° ko in Premier per Arteta. L'Aston Villa accorcia a -3
Cherki toglie il posto a Reijnders: Manchester City-Sunderland, le formazioni ufficiali... Cherki toglie il posto a Reijnders: Manchester City-Sunderland, le formazioni ufficiali
Antony e la scelta Betis: "La migliore che abbia preso. Cosa mi ha dato voglia di... Antony e la scelta Betis: "La migliore che abbia preso. Cosa mi ha dato voglia di tornare"
Kluivert sfida Cole Palmer, c'è Garnacho: Bournemouth-Chelsea, le formazioni ufficiali... Kluivert sfida Cole Palmer, c'è Garnacho: Bournemouth-Chelsea, le formazioni ufficiali
Maledizione Alexander-Arnold, altro infortunio: "Sono distrutto". Più fuori che dentro... Maledizione Alexander-Arnold, altro infortunio: "Sono distrutto". Più fuori che dentro il Real
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Immagine box laterale di Niccolò Ceccarini Milan, c’e anche l’ipotesi Mateta per l’attacco. E in Italia si valuta Pellegrino. Tutte le big di serie A su Palestra. Napoli, giorni decisivi per Mainoo, l’alternativa può essere Maigassa
Le più lette
1 Torino-Milan, le probabili formazioni: Ricci al posto di Fofana, davanti Leao e Pulisic
2 Napoli-Juventus, le probabili formazioni: Elmas accanto a McTominay, David è confermato
3 Milan, c’e anche l’ipotesi Mateta per l’attacco. E in Italia si valuta Pellegrino. Tutte le big di serie A su Palestra. Napoli, giorni decisivi per Mainoo, l’alternativa può essere Maigassa
4 Inter-Como, le probabili formazioni: Diouf si candida, Fabregas se la gioca con Morata
5 Lazio-Bologna, le probabili formazioni: in porta torna Provedel, ballottaggio tra Holm e Zortea
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:05Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, 14^ giornata LIVE: chance dal 1' per Zielinski, Elmas e Dybala
Immagine top news n.1 Roma, Gasperini: "Dybala? Il suo unico problema è se sta bene oppure no"
Immagine top news n.2 Napoli, Buongiorno cuore granata: "Ci sarà la mia famiglia. Noi Capitan America, la Juve..."
Immagine top news n.3 Milan, Ricci e la parola bandita dallo spogliatoio: "Scudetto? Allegri non ce lo fa pronunciare"
Immagine top news n.4 A Lecce brilla la stellina Berisha: lo racconta il responsabile del settore giovanile dello Young Boys
Immagine top news n.5 La storia finita tra Mainoo e lo United. Amorim sbotta e ora Conte spera
Immagine top news n.6 Alessandro Ruggeri a 360 gradi: "Klopp il dopo Gasp? Sarei tornato allo stadio"
Immagine top news n.7 Il punto sul rinnovo di Kenan Yildiz con la Juventus e le sirene delle big
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Chi considerava Diouf un flop ha sempre tempo per ricredersi Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul sorteggio dei gironi Mondiali di oggi
Immagine news podcast n.2 Ederson come Kvaratskhelia: può essere il grande addio di gennaio
Immagine news podcast n.3 L'ammissione di Manna: ecco dove il Napoli farà mercato a gennaio
Immagine news podcast n.4 Il Milan sta crescendo in casa una futura bandiera del club rossonero
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Petrone: “Ascoli in crescita, Ravenna da primo posto. Derby Brescia-Lumezzane speciale”
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Grammatica: “La terza serie va verso una C élite. Il caso Rimini è un campanello d’allarme”
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 Inter-Como, pericolo per Chivu e chance per Fabregas? Il commento degli ospiti
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Spalletti, prima volta contro Conte: "Come persona posso dire poco, è un allenatore top"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Domani Cagliari-Roma, i convocati di Gasperini: c'è Dybala, out Angelino e Wesley
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Juventus, Spalletti: "Questa partita potrà dire tanto per noi"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Tiago Pinto ricorda il lavoro alla Roma: "Non avere soldi aiuta a trovare soluzioni"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Il Sassuolo cala il tris con Koné. Difesa della Fiorentina impalpabile: 3-1 al Mapei
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Svizzera, il ct Yakin aspetta il playoff dell'Italia: "L'avversaria europea sarà forte"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Sampdoria-Carrarese, i convocati di Gregucci: ci sono Henderson, Ferrari e Abildgaard
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Palermo, Inzaghi: "Basta parlare di crocevia. Dobbiamo dare continuità ai risultati"
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Padova, Russini in uscita a gennaio: ritorno di fiamma del Siracusa in Serie C
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Mantova, la Curva Te: "Un derby senza ospiti non è un derby. Scioperiamo per un tempo"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Sampdoria, Gregucci: "Siamo all'inferno, niente alibi. Pafundi e Pedrola hanno qualità"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Empoli, Dionisi: "Col Palermo gara particolare. Sarà un bel test per testare la nostra crescita"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Serie C, i risultati del pomeriggio: cade l’Arezzo a Livorno. Foggia salvo all’ultimo respiro
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Vicenza, Gallo: "Novara da non sottovalutare. I tifosi alzano la nostra autostima"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Trento, Tabbiani: "Vittoria assolutamente meritata. E' un piacere allenare questi ragazzi"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Catania, Toscano: "La squadra cresce in consapevolezza, gruppo di ragazzi straordinario"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Livorno, Venturato: "Questo gruppo ha dei valori e abbiamo ampi margini di crescita"
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Sorrento, Bolsius: "Ci teniamo a regalare una soddisfazione ai nostri tifosi"
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Cagliari-Roma, Gasperini vuole riscatto immediato
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Inter-Como, miglior attacco contro miglior difesa: chi avrà la meglio?
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Sassuolo-Fiorentina, viola obbligati a reagire: Vanoli si gioca tanto
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Serie A Women, Pinto risponde a Bergamaschi: è 1-1 fra Roma e Juve nel big match
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Como Women, Sottili: "Parma quasi 'spagnolo' come gioco. Serve un lavoro collettivo"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Seria A Women, Grimshaw e Appiah lanciano il Milan: Napoli ko in casa
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Roma-Juventus, le formazioni ufficiali: Bonansea-Cambiaghi dal 1°. C'è l'ex Bergamaschi
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Napoli Women-Milan, le formazioni ufficiali: Kyvag dal 1° in attacco. Floe guida le azzurre
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Serie A Women, si riparte col 'classico' Roma-Juventus. Milan in casa del Napoli
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Mauro Bressan, dal Milan degli olandesi alla rovesciata epica con la Fiorentina Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Si rompono tutti, si può fare qualcosa?