Cherki toglie il posto a Reijnders: Manchester City-Sunderland, le formazioni ufficiali

Neutralizzato il Liverpool ad Anfield (1-1), il Sunderland vuole continuare a stupire e oggi affronta il Manchester City per la 15esima giornata di Premier League in casa degli sky blues. Pep Guardiola effettua una sola modifica rispetto alla vittoria mozzafiato (5-4) contro il Fulham di martedì: Cherki torna titolare al posto dell'ex Milan Reijnders, che va in panchina. Confermato Haaland in avanti e Doku a chiudere il tridente d'attacco, tra i pali c'è sempre Donnarumma. Il Sunderland neopromosso apporta tre cambi: Geertruida, Traore e Isidor entrano in campo dal 1', l'ex Leverkusen e Arsenal Xhaka inamovibile invece.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Doku, Cherki, Haaland.

A disposizione: Ait Nouri, Ake, Bobb, Khusanov, Lewis, Marmoush, Reijnders, Savinho, Trafford.

Allenatore: Guardiola.

Sunderland (5-4-1): Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Isidor.

Allenatore: Le Bris.

PREMIER LEAGUE - 15ª GIORNATA

Aston Villa-Arsenal

Bournemouth-Chelsea

Everton-Nottingham Forest

Manchester City-Sunderland

Newcastle-Burnley

Tottenham-Brentford

Leeds-Liverpool

Brighton-West Ham

Fulham-Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton-Manchester United