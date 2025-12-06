Cherki toglie il posto a Reijnders: Manchester City-Sunderland, le formazioni ufficiali
Neutralizzato il Liverpool ad Anfield (1-1), il Sunderland vuole continuare a stupire e oggi affronta il Manchester City per la 15esima giornata di Premier League in casa degli sky blues. Pep Guardiola effettua una sola modifica rispetto alla vittoria mozzafiato (5-4) contro il Fulham di martedì: Cherki torna titolare al posto dell'ex Milan Reijnders, che va in panchina. Confermato Haaland in avanti e Doku a chiudere il tridente d'attacco, tra i pali c'è sempre Donnarumma. Il Sunderland neopromosso apporta tre cambi: Geertruida, Traore e Isidor entrano in campo dal 1', l'ex Leverkusen e Arsenal Xhaka inamovibile invece.
Manchester City (4-3-3): Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Doku, Cherki, Haaland.
A disposizione: Ait Nouri, Ake, Bobb, Khusanov, Lewis, Marmoush, Reijnders, Savinho, Trafford.
Allenatore: Guardiola.
Sunderland (5-4-1): Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Isidor.
Allenatore: Le Bris.
PREMIER LEAGUE - 15ª GIORNATA
Aston Villa-Arsenal
Bournemouth-Chelsea
Everton-Nottingham Forest
Manchester City-Sunderland
Newcastle-Burnley
Tottenham-Brentford
Leeds-Liverpool
Brighton-West Ham
Fulham-Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton-Manchester United
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 33
2. Manchester City 28
3. Aston Villa 27
4. Chelsea 24
5. Crystal Palace 23
6. Sunderland 23
7. Brighton 22
8. Liverpool 22
9. Manchester United 22
10. Everton 21
11. Brentford 19
12. Bournemouth 19
13. Tottenham 19
14. Newcastle 19
15. Fulham 17
16. Nottingham Forest 15
17. Leeds 14
18. West Ham 12
19. Burnley 10
20. Wolverhampton 2