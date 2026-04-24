Il Nott. Forest inguaia West Ham e Tottenham: cinquina al Sunderland e salvezza a un passo
Vittoria dal sapore di salvezza per il Nottingham Forest. Il pokerissimo rifilato in trasferta al Sunderland allontana la squadra di Vitor Pereira dal terzultimo posto: il Tottenham ora è a otto punti e in mezzo c'è il West Ham, distante sei lunghezze, ma le due londinesi devono ancora giocare le loro sfide della 34esima giornata.
Il successo, maturato ampiamente nel primo tempo (chiuso sullo 0-4) porta la firma di Wood, Gibbs-White, Anderson del solito Igor Jesus, anche se l'episodio che ha sbloccato la sfida è stato una sfortunata autorete siglata da Hume.
Premier League, il programma del 34° turno
Martedì 21 aprile
Brighton - Chelsea 3-0
Mercoledì 22 aprile
Bournemouth - Leeds 2-2
Burnley - Manchester City 0-1
Venerdì 24 aprile
Sunderland - Nottingham Forest 0-5
Sabato 25 aprile
Fulham - Aston Villa
Liverpool - Crystal Palace
West Ham - Everton
Wolves - Tottenham
Arsenal - Newcastle
Lunedì 27 aprile
Manchester United - Brentford
Classifica
Manchester City 70
Arsenal 70
Manchester United 58
Aston Villa 58
Liverpool 55
Brighton 50
Bournemouth 49
Chelsea 48
Brentford 48
Everton 47
Sunderland 46
Fulham 45
Crystal Palace 43
Newcastle 42
Leeds 40
Nottingham Forest 39
West Ham 33
Tottenham 31
Burnley 20
Wolverhampton 17
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.