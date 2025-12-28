Premier, Calvert-Lewin riacciuffa il Sunderland 1-1: colpaccio del Leeds. Manca il Tottenham
Il Sunderland rallenta la corsa verso i piani alti della Premier League. La rete in apertura di match di Adingra su assist dell'ex Leverkusen Xhaka - sogno di mercato estivo del Milan - non è bastata a strappare la vittoria al Leeds, capace invece di rispondere con bomber Calvert-Lewin (all'ottavo centro in campionato).
Così la neopromossa sale solamente a 28 punti e manca il sorpasso su Chelsea e Manchester United al quinto posto. Esulta il Leeds, che esce imbattuto dalla trasferta contro il Sunderland e distanzia di cinque lunghezze la zona retrocessione.
PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA
Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2
Arsenal - Brighton 2-1
Brentford - Bournemouth 3-1
Burnley - Everton 0-0
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2-1
West Ham - Fulham 0-1
Chelsea - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Leeds 1-1
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 42 punti
2. Manchester City 40
3. Aston Villa 39
4. Liverpool 32
5. Chelsea 29
6. Manchester United 29
7. Sunderland 28
8. Brentford 26
9. Crystal Palace 26*
10. Fulham 26
11. Everton 25
12. Brighton 24
13. Newcastle 23
14. Tottenham 22*
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 20
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 12
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una gara in meno
MARCATORI
19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
9 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
8 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)