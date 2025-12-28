Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier, Calvert-Lewin riacciuffa il Sunderland 1-1: colpaccio del Leeds. Manca il Tottenham

Premier, Calvert-Lewin riacciuffa il Sunderland 1-1: colpaccio del Leeds. Manca il TottenhamTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Yvonne Alessandro
Oggi alle 17:04Calcio estero
Yvonne Alessandro

Il Sunderland rallenta la corsa verso i piani alti della Premier League. La rete in apertura di match di Adingra su assist dell'ex Leverkusen Xhaka - sogno di mercato estivo del Milan - non è bastata a strappare la vittoria al Leeds, capace invece di rispondere con bomber Calvert-Lewin (all'ottavo centro in campionato).

Così la neopromossa sale solamente a 28 punti e manca il sorpasso su Chelsea e Manchester United al quinto posto. Esulta il Leeds, che esce imbattuto dalla trasferta contro il Sunderland e distanzia di cinque lunghezze la zona retrocessione.

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2
Arsenal - Brighton 2-1
Brentford - Bournemouth 3-1
Burnley - Everton 0-0
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2-1
West Ham - Fulham 0-1
Chelsea - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Leeds 1-1
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 42 punti
2. Manchester City 40
3. Aston Villa 39
4. Liverpool 32
5. Chelsea 29
6. Manchester United 29
7. Sunderland 28
8. Brentford 26
9. Crystal Palace 26*
10. Fulham 26
11. Everton 25
12. Brighton 24
13. Newcastle 23
14. Tottenham 22*
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 20
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 12
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara in meno

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
9 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
8 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)

Articoli correlati
Premier League, l'Arsenal batte l'Everton e si riprende la vetta. Leeds a valanga... Premier League, l'Arsenal batte l'Everton e si riprende la vetta. Leeds a valanga
Il Leeds pensa a Baturina per gennaio: no secco del Como. Il punto sulla trattativa... Il Leeds pensa a Baturina per gennaio: no secco del Como. Il punto sulla trattativa
Leeds, Farke nega: "Non sto lottando per difendere il mio lavoro, penso al club" Leeds, Farke nega: "Non sto lottando per difendere il mio lavoro, penso al club"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Premier, Calvert-Lewin riacciuffa il Sunderland 1-1: colpaccio del Leeds. Manca il... Premier, Calvert-Lewin riacciuffa il Sunderland 1-1: colpaccio del Leeds. Manca il Tottenham
Chance Kolo Muani, Vicario ci riprova: Crystal Palace-Tottenham, le formazioni ufficiali... Chance Kolo Muani, Vicario ci riprova: Crystal Palace-Tottenham, le formazioni ufficiali
Dalla Francia: Franck Haise si è dimesso dal Nizza, ecco chi può arrivare in panchina... Dalla Francia: Franck Haise si è dimesso dal Nizza, ecco chi può arrivare in panchina
Il talento dell’AZ Alkmaar che fa impazzire l’Europa: futuro al Real o in Premier... Il talento dell’AZ Alkmaar che fa impazzire l’Europa: futuro al Real o in Premier per Kees Smit?
Pogba come Neymar: corsa contro il tempo per ritrovare la forma e partecipare al... Pogba come Neymar: corsa contro il tempo per ritrovare la forma e partecipare al Mondiale
Aubameyang non basta, crolla il Gabon: Mozambico vince 3-2, prima volta in Coppa... Aubameyang non basta, crolla il Gabon: Mozambico vince 3-2, prima volta in Coppa d'Africa
Gourcuff rende omaggio a Gasset: "Grazie per i 2 anni a Bordeaux e per i consigli"... Gourcuff rende omaggio a Gasset: "Grazie per i 2 anni a Bordeaux e per i consigli"
Algeria, Mahrez ironico sui test fisici: "Posso essere invecchiato, ma siate seri..."... Algeria, Mahrez ironico sui test fisici: "Posso essere invecchiato, ma siate seri..."
Editoriale di Luca Calamai Immagine box laterale di Luca Calamai Zhegrova un’arma micidiale. Spalletti condannato a una Juve a tre punte per inseguire lo scudetto. Disastro viola e se tornasse Pioli? La Dea esame chiave per Chivu. Fullkrug prezioso contro le piccole.
Le più lette
1 Zhegrova un’arma micidiale. Spalletti condannato a una Juve a tre punte per inseguire lo scudetto. Disastro viola e se tornasse Pioli? La Dea esame chiave per Chivu. Fullkrug prezioso contro le piccole.
2 Atalanta-Inter, le probabili formazioni: confermati Scamacca e CDK, Zielinski gioca dal 1'
3 Serie A, 17^ giornata LIVE: c'è Thuram con Lautaro, Dybala falso nove
4 Milan-Hellas Verona, le probabili formazioni: De Winter al posto di Gabbia (in attesa del mercato)
5 Roma-Genoa, le probabili formazioni: Pellegrini ko, sulla trequarti ecco Soule ed El Shaarawy
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: il Napoli segue la scia del Milan superando Inter e Juve
Immagine top news n.1 Super Hojlund fa correre Conte anche in Serie A: Napoli batte Cremonese e mal di trasferta
Immagine top news n.2 Perché Christopher Nkunku gonfia un palloncino dopo tutte le sue reti
Immagine top news n.3 Gasperini torna sull'attacco a Ferguson: "Confronto improponibile con Dybala per qualità tecnica"
Immagine top news n.4 Milan, ecco Fullkrug: spunta il nuovo 9 rossonero a San Siro per vedere la gara col Verona
Immagine top news n.5 Milan-Hellas, le formazioni ufficiali: Nkunku si sbloccherà? Giovane-Mosquera per l'impresa
Immagine top news n.6 Juventus, Yildiz da sogno: agganciato Del Piero nella classifica dei marcatori U21 bianconeri
Immagine top news n.7 Un buon Pisa non basta a fermare la Juventus: terza vittoria di fila, ma senza brillare
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano L'Atalanta ha una miniera d'oro con Palestra: ma resterà a Bergamo? Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Theo Hernandez ha avvisato il Milan sul futuro di Mike Maignan
Immagine news podcast n.2 L'Inter blinda Bastoni a gennaio. Ma d'estate accadrà la stessa cosa?
Immagine news podcast n.3 Ibrahimovic ci ha provato. Ma era l'unico a volere davvero Thiago Silva al Milan
Immagine news podcast n.4 L'Inter dovrà fare una scelta a gennaio e rinforzare solo una delle due necessità
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Che Roma sarà con Zirkzee, Raspadori e Dragusin? Il commento degli opinionisti
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Gianni Bezzi: "Juventus migliorata ma a Pisa sarà dura. Zirkzee ideale per la Roma"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 De Paola: "Allegri e Spalletti, un duello tra filosofie. E su Chivu dico..."
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 In 12 presenze col Napoli in Serie A Hojlund ha segnato già di più che in 32 col Man United
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Napoli, Conte: "2025 bellissimo. Hojlund? Sta diventando dominante, può crescere"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Globe Soccer Awards 2025, il PSG domina: Luis Enrique eletto come miglior allenatore
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Carnevali sul mercato: "Vogliamo tenere i big fino a fine stagione, ci servono esterni bassi"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Cremonese, Nicola: "Abbiamo fatto la partita che dovevamo, ha vinto la più forte"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Globe Soccer Awards 2025, Luis Campos premiato come miglior direttore sportivo
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Empoli, Obaretin: "Col Frosinone pari giusto, siamo stati bravi a reagire al gol subito"
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Pescara, Gorgone e il mercato: "Lapadula? Non ho parlato di nomi, ma di ruoli che servirebbero"
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Augurio di morte a mezzo social a figlio di Castrovilli del Bari. La moglie: "Denunceremo tutto"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Avellino, c'è da sfoltire la rosa: D'Angelo e De Cristofaro a Latina, Marchisano a Giugliano
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Avellino, su Lescano non solo i club di C. Arriva un'offerta dal Paraguay: riflessioni in corso
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Juve Stabia, Maistro sul suo rinnovo: "La decisione spetta al Direttore. Ma non son preoccupato"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Torres, buone notizie dall'infermeria: in vista del Pontedera, recuperato pienamente Zecca
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Vicenza, si ferma Vescovi: per il difensore lesione al muscolo ileopsoas destro
Immagine news Serie C n.3 La Salernitana vuole rinforzare la difesa. Pressing con il Catanzaro per Brighenti
Immagine news Serie C n.4 La Pianese riprende ad allenarsi. Birindelli: "Chi non è felice di star qua, faccia un passo indietro"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 L'Arezzo punta alla Serie B per il rinforzo in attacco. Nel mirino c'è Panico dell'Avellino
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Vicenza, Zamuner sul mercato: "In entrata cerchiamo un difensore centrale e un vice Costa"
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Quote risultato esatto Atalanta Inter
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Atalanta-Inter, Chivu vuole difendere la vetta
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Bologna-Sassuolo, derby emiliano d'alta classifica
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Bertolini: "Il movimento femminile fatica a decollare. Manca interesse o visione a lungo termine?"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Coppa Italia Women, date e orari dei quarti di finale: si parte il 20/01 con Milan-Fiorentina
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Serie A Women, ufficiali date e orari delle prime tre giornate del 2026: inizia il conto alla rovescia
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Ternana Women, già annunciato il successore di Cincotta. La panchina va ad Ardizzone
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Ribaltone sulla panchina della Ternan Women. Esonerato mister Cincotta
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 La semifinale (amara) all'Europeo e le sfide alle big. Il 2025 è stato l'anno delle Azzurre
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Riccardo Budoni: "Le partite per strada e la Lazio come una seconda pelle" Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Dall’autogol di Perth alla desolazione di Riad: sicuri che il calcio italiano sia esportabile?