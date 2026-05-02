Premier, il programma del 35° turno: doppia sfida Manchester-Liverpool. De Zerbi trema
La 35ª giornata di Premier League si è aperta con l’anticipo tra Leeds e Burnley, terminato 3-1, un risultato importante soprattutto in chiave bassa classifica. Il resto del turno propone un programma ricco di sfide decisive sia per la corsa al titolo che per l’Europa. Spicca il big match tra Manchester United e Liverpool, mentre la capolista Arsenal ospita domani il Fulham e proverà ad allungare sul City, che sarà impegnato nel posticipo di lunedì sul campo dell'Everton.
Interessanti anche Aston Villa-Tottenham e Chelsea-Nottingham Forest in chiave salvezza ed Europa. Nelle altre gare, il Brentford affronta il West Ham, il Newcastle sfida il Brighton, mentre Wolverhampton Wanderers se la vedrà con il Sunderland. Bournemouth-Crystal Palace completa il programma.
Il programma completo
Leeds-Burnley 3-1
Brentford - West Ham
Newcastle - Brighton
Wolves - Sunderland
Arsenal - Fulham
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
Manchester United - Liverpool
Aston Villa - Tottenham
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
Everton - Manchester City
Classifica
Arsenal 73
Manchester City 70
Manchester United 61
Liverpool 58
Aston Villa 58
Brighton 50
Bournemouth 49
Chelsea 48
Brentford 48
Fulham 48
Everton 47
Sunderland 46
Crystal Palace 43
Leeds 43
Newcastle 42
Nottingham Forest 39
West Ham 36
Tottenham 34
Burnley 20
Wolverhampton 17
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.