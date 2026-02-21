Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Premier League, il West Ham non sfonda il muro del Bournemouth: finisce a reti bianche

Premier League, il West Ham non sfonda il muro del Bournemouth: finisce a reti bianche
© foto di Federico De Luca 2023 @fdlcom
Oggi alle 20:29
Pierpaolo Matrone

Finisce a reti bianche il match tra West Ham e Bournemouth, valevole per la ventisettesima giornata di Premier League. Una partita bella, dominata dagli Hammers, che però on sono riusciti a sbloccare il risultato. Con questo pari il West Ham sale a quota 25 punti in classifica, rimanendo terzultimo. Il Bournemouth è a 38 e rimane ottavo.

Il programma della 27^ giornata

Sabato 21 febbraio
Aston Villa - Leeds 1-1
Brentford - Brighton 0-2
Chelsea - Burnley 1-1
West Ham - Bournemouth 0-0
Manchester City - Newcastle United ore 21:00

Domenica 22 febbraio
Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton ore 15:00
Nottingham Forest - Liverpool ore 15:00
Sunderland - Fulham ore 15:00
Tottenham - Arsenal ore 17:30

Lunedì 23 febbraio
Everton - Manchester United ore 21:00

Questa la classifica di Premier League
Arsenal — 58 punti (27 partite giocate)
Manchester City — 53 (26)
Aston Villa — 51 (27)
Manchester United — 45 (26)
Chelsea — 45 (27)
Liverpool — 42 (26)
Brentford — 40 (27)
Bournemouth — 38 (27)
Everton — 37 (26)
Newcastle — 36 (26)
Sunderland — 36 (26)
Fulham — 34 (26)
Brighton — 34 (27)
Crystal Palace — 32 (26)
Leeds — 31 (27)
Tottenham — 29 (26)
Nottingham Forest — 27 (26)
West Ham — 25 (27)
Burnley — 19 (27)
Wolverhampton — 10 (27)

