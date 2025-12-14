Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier League, tutte le formazioni: Savona sfida Vicario, il City deve rispondere all'Arsenal

Premier League, tutte le formazioni: Savona sfida Vicario, il City deve rispondere all'ArsenalTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Daniele Najjar
Oggi alle 14:26Calcio estero
Daniele Najjar

Quattro gare in arrivo nel pomeriggio domenicale della Premier League inglese. Alle 15 il Manchester City deve avere la meglio sul Crystal Palace per rispondere alla vittoria dell'Arsenal e riportarsi a -2. Guardiola sceglie Foden e Cherki con Haaland. In Nottingham Forest-Tottenham torna titolare l'ex Juventus Savona, che sfida il connazionale Vicario. Di seguito tutte le formazioni ufficiali delle partite delle 15.

Le formazioni ufficiali di Crystal Palace-Manchester City
Crystal Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.
Manchester City: Donnrumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Reijnders, Gonzalez, Silva, Cherki, Foden, Haaland.

Le formazioni ufficiali di Nottingham Forest-Tottenham
Nottingham Forest: John, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Hutchinson, I. Jesus.
Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Gray, Romero, Porro, Van de Ven, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Kudus, Xavi, Richarlison.

Le formazioni ufficiali di Sunderland-Newcastle
Sunderland: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Traore, Talbi, Brobbery.
Newcastle: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Miley, Tonali, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.

Le formazioni ufficiali di West Ham-Aston Villa
West Ham:Areola, Mavropanos, Magassa, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Potts, Diouf, Paqueta, Bowen, Summervilla.
Aston Villa: Bizot, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins.

Il programma della 16^ giornata in Premier League.
Chelsea - Everton 2-0
Liverpool - Brighton 2-0
Burnley - Fulham 2-3
Arsenal - Wolves 2-1
Crystal Palace - Manchester City
Nottingham - Tottenham
Sunderland - Newcastle
West Ham - Aston Villa
Brentford - Leeds
Manchester Utd - Bournemouth

Classifica
1. Arsenal 36*
2. Manchester City 31
3. Aston Villa 30
4. Chelsea 28*
5. Crystal Palace 26
6. Liverpool 26*
7. Manchester United 25
8. Everton 24*
9. Brighton 23*
10. Sunderland 23
11. Tottenham 22
12. Newcastle 22
13. Fulham 20*
14. Bournemouth 20
15. Brentford 19
16. Leeds 15
17. Nottingham 15
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 10*
20. Wolverhampton 2*
*Una gara giocata in più

Articoli correlati
Guardiola, rispondi ad Arteta? Il City fa visita al Palace per riportarsi a -2 Guardiola, rispondi ad Arteta? Il City fa visita al Palace per riportarsi a -2
Come sta la capolista? L'Arsenal sfida i Wolves per allungare: torna Saliba, le formazioni... Come sta la capolista? L'Arsenal sfida i Wolves per allungare: torna Saliba, le formazioni
Man City, Bernardo Silva: "Quale gara vorrei rivivere? Facile, la finale di Champions... Man City, Bernardo Silva: "Quale gara vorrei rivivere? Facile, la finale di Champions con l'Inter"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Premier League, tutte le formazioni: Savona sfida Vicario, il City deve rispondere... Premier League, tutte le formazioni: Savona sfida Vicario, il City deve rispondere all'Arsenal
Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes sul padre: "Ormai qui è famoso: fa più foto di me" Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes sul padre: "Ormai qui è famoso: fa più foto di me"
"Le 48 ore peggiori": con chi ce l'aveva Maresca? Il giallo al Chelsea dopo la conferenza... "Le 48 ore peggiori": con chi ce l'aveva Maresca? Il giallo al Chelsea dopo la conferenza
Atletico Madrid, di Griezmann il gol partita. Simeone: "Un giocatore senza tempo"... Atletico Madrid, di Griezmann il gol partita. Simeone: "Un giocatore senza tempo"
Fulham, Marco Silva: "Vittoria meritata. Wilson? Sta vivendo il suo miglior momento"... Fulham, Marco Silva: "Vittoria meritata. Wilson? Sta vivendo il suo miglior momento"
L'Arsenal allunga con due autogol, Saka: "Sì, oggi siamo stati fortunati: partita... L'Arsenal allunga con due autogol, Saka: "Sì, oggi siamo stati fortunati: partita frustrante"
La Real Sociedad ha deciso: esonerato Sergio Francisco. La scelta del sostituto ad... UfficialeLa Real Sociedad ha deciso: esonerato Sergio Francisco. La scelta del sostituto ad interim
Liverpool, sollievo per Rush: l'ex bomber si sta riprendendo dopo la terapia intensiva... Liverpool, sollievo per Rush: l'ex bomber si sta riprendendo dopo la terapia intensiva
Editoriale di Luca Calamai Immagine box laterale di Luca Calamai Date una Lazio vera al miracoloso Sarri. Il tocco di braccio di Simeone era da rigore. La Juve non vende ma la scelta dei proprietari sembra più un dovere che un piacere. Una domenica da grandi: rischia più il Napoli
Le più lette
1 Bologna-Juventus, le probabili formazioni: Spalletti non rinuncia a Conceicao e Yildiz
2 Date una Lazio vera al miracoloso Sarri. Il tocco di braccio di Simeone era da rigore. La Juve non vende ma la scelta dei proprietari sembra più un dovere che un piacere. Una domenica da grandi: rischia più il Napoli
3 Genoa-Inter, le probabili formazioni: recupera Frendrup, c'è Zielinski in regia
4 Milan-Sassuolo, le probabili formazioni: Pulisic con Nkunku, Ricci favorito su Loftus-Cheek
5 Serie A, 15^ giornata LIVE: chance per Politano, ancora Ferguson
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, 15^ giornata LIVE: chance per Politano, ancora Ferguson
Immagine top news n.1 Super Bartesaghi, ma non basta al Milan: un bel Sassuolo ferma la capolista sul 2-2
Immagine top news n.2 Milan, Tare: "Maignan è un vero leader, gli piace stare qui e a noi piace se rinnova"
Immagine top news n.3 Milan-Sassuolo, le formazioni ufficiali: Nkunku dal 1', Loftus-Cheek a centrocampo
Immagine top news n.4 Juventus, i convocati per la gara di stasera col Bologna: out Pinsoglio, Gatti, Vlahovic e Milik
Immagine top news n.5 Juventus interessata a Frattesi? L'Inter apre alla cessione ma chiede Khephren Thuram
Immagine top news n.6 8 anni fa il Milan, ieri la Lazio: il doppione storico di Romagnoli, talismano del 9 contro 11
Immagine top news n.7 Noslin, il gol lo toglie definitivamente dal mercato? Sarri aveva già chiarito la sua idea
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano La Juventus e gli acquisti a gennaio per programmare già la prossima estate Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Il Milan aveva già capito il suo grande difetto la scorsa estate
Immagine news podcast n.2 L'elogio di De Rossi per Norton-Cuffy, destinato a essere "il più forte di tutti"
Immagine news podcast n.3 La Fiorentina è pronta a una clamorosa rivoluzione nella propria rosa?
Immagine news podcast n.4 Il grande sogno (impossibile) di De Laurentiis sul futuro di Antonio Conte
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Garbo: "Juve, serve un regista e non Frattesi. Milan, dubbi su Icardi"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Simone Braglia: "Il Genoa può battere questa Inter. Milan, occhio al Sassuolo"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 De Paola: "Il Napoli sta fallendo il doppio obiettivo. Juve, è partita verità"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Milan, Allegri: "Dobbiamo prendere meno gol, alla fine potevamo pure perderla"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Udinese, Davis: "Noi poco costanti, non sono soddisfatto. Zaniolo mi aiuta"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Napoli, Lang: "Con Neres e Hojlund siamo un bel tridente. Oggi serve reazione"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Napoli, Manna: "In Champions arrivati stanchi, ma il lavoro di Conte si vede"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Serie A, 15^ giornata LIVE: chance per Politano, ancora Ferguson
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Milan-Sassuolo 2-2, le pagelle: Bartesaghi incanta San Siro, Laurienté entra e segna
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Bari, Pucino dopo lo 0-0 del Druso: "Opportunità del genere non capitano spesso"
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Sudtirol, Casiraghi: "Siamo una squadra viva. Fatta prestazione di grande carattere"
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Carrarese-Virtus Entella, le formazioni ufficiali: Calabro punta su Abiuso-Finotto
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Modena, Gerli: "Finalmente è arrivata la vittoria! Pronti per Venezia e Monza"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Mantova, ore calde per Possanzini. Modesto in pole in caso di esonero
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Spezia, Beruatto: "Peccato in concretezza. Soffriamo molto i calci piazzati"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Serie C, 18ª giornata: sconfitte sia Inter che Atalanta. Festa per Giana e Sorrento
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Sambenedettese, Maria Elisa D’Andrea rassicura: "La famiglia Massi continuerà a guidare il club"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Casertana, il tecnico Coppitelli: "Vogliamo finire il 2025 col sorriso. Casarotto ci sarà"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Guidonia, il tecnico Ginestra: "Non è un caso se siamo quarti da diverse settimane"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Audace Cerignola, il tecnico Maiuri: "Vogliamo dare continuità ai 5 risultati utili consecutivi"
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Serie C, continua la 18ª giornata: occhi puntati su Triestina-Albinoleffe e Benevento-Giugliano
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Quote risultato esatto Bologna-Juventus
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Bologna-Juventus, felsinei che non vincono in casa da 27 anni
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Genoa-Inter, le ambizioni dei nerazzurri contro l'imbattuto De Rossi
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Serie A Women, 9ª giornata: Genoa-Sassuolo 0-1. Decide la rete di Clelland
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Serie A Femminile, si chiude la 9ª giornata: in programma oggi Genoa-Sassuolo e Lazio-Parma
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Inter Women, Bugeja show nel derby: "Vittoria bellissima, tornare così dopo l’infortunio è speciale"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Inter Women, Andres: "Felici per il risultato, le grandi si vedono in gare come queste"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Serie A Femminile, alla Roma basta il minimo indispensabile: 2-0 alla Ternana
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Serie A Femminile, Roma avanti 2-0 sulla Ternana all'intervallo
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Mauro Milanese: "L'Inter di Ronaldo, gli alani di Ferlaino e le sfuriate di Gaucci" Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Il caso Salah deve far riflettere