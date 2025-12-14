Premier League, tutte le formazioni: Savona sfida Vicario, il City deve rispondere all'Arsenal
Quattro gare in arrivo nel pomeriggio domenicale della Premier League inglese. Alle 15 il Manchester City deve avere la meglio sul Crystal Palace per rispondere alla vittoria dell'Arsenal e riportarsi a -2. Guardiola sceglie Foden e Cherki con Haaland. In Nottingham Forest-Tottenham torna titolare l'ex Juventus Savona, che sfida il connazionale Vicario. Di seguito tutte le formazioni ufficiali delle partite delle 15.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Crystal Palace-Manchester City
Crystal Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.
Manchester City: Donnrumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Reijnders, Gonzalez, Silva, Cherki, Foden, Haaland.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Nottingham Forest-Tottenham
Nottingham Forest: John, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Hutchinson, I. Jesus.
Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Gray, Romero, Porro, Van de Ven, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Kudus, Xavi, Richarlison.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Sunderland-Newcastle
Sunderland: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Traore, Talbi, Brobbery.
Newcastle: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Miley, Tonali, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.
Le formazioni ufficiali di West Ham-Aston Villa
West Ham:Areola, Mavropanos, Magassa, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Potts, Diouf, Paqueta, Bowen, Summervilla.
Aston Villa: Bizot, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins.
Il programma della 16^ giornata in Premier League.
Chelsea - Everton 2-0
Liverpool - Brighton 2-0
Burnley - Fulham 2-3
Arsenal - Wolves 2-1
Crystal Palace - Manchester City
Nottingham - Tottenham
Sunderland - Newcastle
West Ham - Aston Villa
Brentford - Leeds
Manchester Utd - Bournemouth
Classifica
1. Arsenal 36*
2. Manchester City 31
3. Aston Villa 30
4. Chelsea 28*
5. Crystal Palace 26
6. Liverpool 26*
7. Manchester United 25
8. Everton 24*
9. Brighton 23*
10. Sunderland 23
11. Tottenham 22
12. Newcastle 22
13. Fulham 20*
14. Bournemouth 20
15. Brentford 19
16. Leeds 15
17. Nottingham 15
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 10*
20. Wolverhampton 2*
*Una gara giocata in più