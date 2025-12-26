Mainoo ancora a casa, Tonali e Thiaw dal 1': Manchester United-Newcastle, le formazioni ufficiali
Sono state diramate le formazioni ufficiali dell'unico match della serata previsto per il Boxing Day di Premier League, ossia Manchester United-Newcastle, valido per la 18esima giornata. Casemiro torna dalla squalifica mentre Bruno Fernandes salta la sua prima partita di campionato a Old Trafford dal 30 dicembre 2024. De Ligt, Maguire e soprattutto l'uomo mercato Kobbie Mainoo (blindato da Ruben Amorim) restano ancora fuori. Grande novità Lisandro Martinez, che indossa la fascia da capitano e parte titolare per la prima volta in stagione.
Lato Magpies. Ramsdale mantiene il suo posto tra i pali, l'ex Milan Thiaw e Schar al centro della difesa dal primo minuto, mentre Sandro Tonali - incubo dei Red Devils nell'ultimo trionfo per 4-1 sullo United lo scorso aprile - affiancherà Ramsey e il capitano Bruno Guimarães a centrocampo.
Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Heaven, Martinez (c), Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Cunha, Mount; Sesko.
A disposizione: Bayindir, Fredricson, Malacia, Yoro, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Lacey, Mantato, Zirkzee.
Allenatore: Amorim.
Newcastle (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Guimaraes (c), Ramsey, Tonali; J. Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.
A disposizione: Pope, A.Murphy, Shahar, Alabi, Joelinton, Willock, Barnes, Neave, Wissa.
Allenatore: Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA
Manchester United - Newcastle (26 dicembre, ore 21)
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City (27 dicembre, ore 13.30)
Arsenal - Brighton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Brentford - Bournemouth (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Burnley - Everton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
West Ham - Fulham (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Chelsea - Aston Villa (27 dicembre, ore 18.30)
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 39
2. Manchester City 37
3. Aston Villa 36
4. Chelsea 29
5. Liverpool 29
6. Sunderland 27
7. Manchester United 26
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Brighton 24
10. Everton 24
11. Newcastle 23
12. Brentford 23
13. Fulham 23
14. Tottenham 22
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 11
20. Wolverhampton 2
MARCATORI
19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
8 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth) e Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)
ASSIST
7 assist: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
6 assist: Cherki (Manchester City)
5 assist: Kudus: (Tottenham)
4 assist: Minteh (Brighton), Hartman (Burnley), Grealish (Everton), Chukwueze (Fulham), Doku e Haaland (Manchester City), Xhaka (Sunderland)
3 assist: Rice, Trossard e Merino (Arsenal), Digne, Kamara e Rogers (Aston Villa), Wieffer (Brighton) Semenyo e Senesi (Bournemouth), Henderson (Brentford), James, Joao Pedro e Neto (Chelsea), Wilson (Fulham), Gakpo e Salah (Liverpool), Nunes e O'Reilly (Manchester City), Le Fee (Sunderland), Diouf (West Ham)