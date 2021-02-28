Oggi in TV, Inter all'esame Genoa. Stasera Roma-Milan
10.30 Sampdoria-Roma (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Sampdoria-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Sassuolo-Genoa (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Roma-Empoli (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Leicester-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Monaco-Brest (Ligue 1) - DAZN
14.00 Celta-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 PSV-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Inter-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Udinese-Fiorentina (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Crotone-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Tottenham-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.00 Livingston-St. Johnstone (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT ARENA
16.15 Cadice-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
16.45 AZ-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - DAZN
17.05 Lilla-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Chelsea-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Napoli-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Leverkusen-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Granada-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
20.15 Sheffield United-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Roma-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (
21.00 Villarreal-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Marsiglia-Lione (Ligue 1) - DAZN e DAZN1
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510