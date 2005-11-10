Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere le gare d Como, Roma e Napoli
Daniel Uccellieri
Dopo la sosta per le nazionali la Serie A è pronta a tornare in campo. Alle 15.00 Como-Cagliari e Lazio-Lecce danno il via alla dodicesima giornata del massimo campionato. Alle 18.00 Parma-Roma e alle 20.45 Napoli-Torino. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 21 novembre
12.30 Parma-Napoli (Serie A femminile) - DAZN, DAZN 1
13.30 Manchester City-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
14.00 Alaves-Deportivo A Coruna (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Inter U23-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Treviso-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Ostiamare-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Monopoli-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Audace Cerignola-Barletta (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Vado-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Lazio-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Como-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Ascoli-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Carrarese-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Modena-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sampdoria-Benevento (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sudtirol-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Milan-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Borussia Monchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.00 Chelsea-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
16.00 Tottenham-Ipswich (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Aston Villa-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Charleroi-St. Truiden (Campionato belga) - DAZN
16.15 Rayo Vallecano-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Catanzaro-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Pineto-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Giana Erminio-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Campobasso-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Crotone-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Savoia-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Folgore Caratese-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Parma-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Newcastle-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.30 Schalke 04-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
18.30 Siviglia-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Empoli-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN
20.45 Napoli-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
20.45 Mechelen-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN
21.00 Real Madrid-Celta (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1