Dopo la sosta per le nazionali la Serie A è pronta a tornare in campo. Alle 15.00 Como-Cagliari e Lazio-Lecce danno il via alla dodicesima giornata del massimo campionato. Alle 18.00 Parma-Roma e alle 20.45 Napoli-Torino. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 21 novembre

12.30 Parma-Napoli (Serie A femminile) - DAZN, DAZN 1

13.30 Manchester City-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Alaves-Deportivo A Coruna (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Inter U23-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Treviso-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Ostiamare-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Monopoli-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Audace Cerignola-Barletta (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Vado-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Lazio-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Como-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2

15.00 Ascoli-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Carrarese-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Modena-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sampdoria-Benevento (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sudtirol-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Milan-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Borussia Monchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.00 Chelsea-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

16.00 Tottenham-Ipswich (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Aston Villa-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Charleroi-St. Truiden (Campionato belga) - DAZN

16.15 Rayo Vallecano-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Catanzaro-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Pineto-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Giana Erminio-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Campobasso-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Crotone-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Savoia-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Folgore Caratese-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Parma-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.30 Newcastle-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Schalke 04-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

18.30 Siviglia-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Empoli-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN

20.45 Napoli-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

20.45 Mechelen-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

21.00 Real Madrid-Celta (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1