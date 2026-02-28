Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Castellanos-gol ma West Ham ko a Liverpool, colpo Everton: i risultati in Premier League

Castellanos-gol ma West Ham ko a Liverpool, colpo Everton: i risultati in Premier League
© foto di José María Díaz Acosta
Oggi alle 18:10Calcio estero
Pierpaolo Matrone

Si sono appena conclusi tre incontri valevoli per la ventottesima giornata di Premier League. Tanti, tantissimi gol: finisce 4-3 per il Brentford una partita pazza a Burnley. Il gol di Castellanos invece non basta al West Ham a evitare la sconfitta in casa del Liverpool. Colpo anche dell'Everton in casa del Newcastle. Di seguito risultati, marcatori e classifica aggiornata.

Burnley-Brentford 3-4 - 9' Damsgaard, 93' (BR); 25' Thiago (BR); 34' Schade (BR); 45'+3' aut. Kayode (BU); 47' Anthony (BU); 60' Flemming (BU)
Liverpool-West Ham 5-2 - 5' Ekitike (L); 24' van Dijk (L); 43' Mac Allister (L); 49' Soucek (W); 70' Gakpo (L); 75' Castellanos (W); 82' aut. Disasi (L)
Newcastle-Everton 2-3 - 19' Braithwaite (E); 32' Ramsey (N); 34' Beto (E); 82' Murphy (N); 83' Barry (E)

Il programma della 28^ giornata
Venerdì 27 febbraio
Wolves - Aston Villa 2-0

Sabato 28 febbraio
Bournemouth - Sunderland 1-1
Burnley - Brentford 3-4
Liverpool - West Ham 5-2
Newcastle - Everton 2-3
Leeds - Manchester City

Domenica 1 marzo
Brighton - Nottingham Forest
Fulham - Tottenham
Manchester United - Crystal Palace
Arsenal - Chelsea

La classifica di Premier League
1. Arsenal 61 punti (28 gare)
2. Manchester City 56 (27)
3. Aston Villa 51 (28)
4. Manchester United 48 (27)
5. Liverpool 48 (28)
6. Chelsea 45 (27)
7. Brentford 43 (28)
8. Everton 40 (28)
9. Bournemouth 39 (28)
10. Fulham 37 (27)
11. Sunderland 37 (28)
12. Newcastle 36 (29)
13. Crystal Palace 35 (27)
14. Brighton 34 (27)
15. Leeds 31 (27)
16. Tottenham 29 (27)
17. Nottingham Forest 27 (27)
18. West Ham 25 (28)
19. Burnley 19 (28)
20. Wolves 13 (28)

