Premier League, i risultati delle 16: il City sale a -2 dalla vetta, solo pari per il Chelsea
Gol ed emozioni nel sabato di Premier League, che alle 16.00 ha mandato in scena 5 partite valide per la 15ª giornata. Il Manchester City approfitta subito del ko dell'Arsenal, surclassando il Sunderland con un netto 3-0 e portandosi a -2 dai Gunners. Bella affermazione dell'Everton che, grazie al 3-0 sul Forest, raggiunge la zona europea. In risalita anche Newcastle e Tottenham, mentre il Chelsea viene fermato sullo 0-0 dal Bournemouth. Di seguito i risultati del turno e la classifica aggiornata:
PREMIER LEAGUE - 15ª GIORNATA
Aston Villa-Arsenal 2-1
Bournemouth-Chelsea 0-0
Everton-Nottingham Forest 3-0
Manchester City-Sunderland 3-0
Newcastle-Burnley 2-1
Tottenham-Brentford 2-0
Leeds-Liverpool
Brighton-West Ham
Fulham-Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton-Manchester United
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 33*
2. Manchester City 31*
3. Aston Villa 30*
4. Chelsea 25*
5. Everton 24*
6. Crystal Palace 23
7. Sunderland 23*
8. Tottenham 22*
9. Brighton 22
10. Newcastle 22*
11. Liverpool 22
12. Manchester United 22
13. Bournemouth 20*
14. Brentford 19*
15. Fulham 17
16. Nottingham Forest 15*
17. Leeds 14
18. West Ham 12
19. Burnley 10*
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una gara in più