Premier League, il quadro dopo il 25° turno: City a +10, crisi Liverpool e Tottenham

© foto di Federico De Luca
Oggi alle 11:12Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Questo il quadro completo dell'ultimo turno di Premier League:

WOLVERHAMPTON-LEEDS 1-0 - 64' Meslier aut.
SOUTHAMPTON-CHELSEA 1-1 - 33' Minamino (S), 54' Mount rig. (C)
BURNLEY-WEST BROMWICH 0-0
LIVERPOOL-EVERTON 0-2 - 3' Richarlison, 83' Sigurdsson rig.
FULHAM-SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-0 - 61' Lookman
WEST HAM-TOTTENHAM 2-1 - 5' Antonio (W), 47' Lingard (W), 64' Lucas Moura (T)
ASTON VILLA-LEICESTER 1-2 - 19' Maddison (L), 23' Barnes (L), 48' Traore (A)
ARSENAL-MANCHESTER CITY 0-1 - 2' Sterling
MANCHESTER UNITED-NEWCASTLE 3-1 - 30' Rashford (M), 36' Saint-Maximin (N), 57' James (M), 75' Bruno Fernandes rig. (M)
BRIGHTON-CRYSTAL PALACE 1-2 - 28' Mateta (C), 55' Veltman (B), 90+5' Benteke (C)

Classifica
Manchester City 59
Manchester United 49
Leicester 49
West Ham 45
Chelsea 43
Liverpool 40
Everton 40*
Aston Villa 36**
Tottenham 36*
Arsenal 34
Wolverhampton 33
Leeds 32*
Crystal Palace 32
Southampton 30*
Burnley 28
Brighton 26
Newcastle 25
Fulham 22
West Bromwich 14
Sheffield United 11

Prossimo turno

LEEDS-SOUTHAMPTON recupero del 18° turno, domani alle 19

26° turno
MANCHESTER CITY-WEST HAM 27 febbraio, ore 13.10
WEST BROMWICH-BRIGHTON 27 febbraio, ore 16
LEEDS-ASTON VILLA 27 febbraio, ore 18.30
NEWCASTLE-WOLVERHAMPTON 27 febbraio, ore 21
CRYSTAL PALACE-FULHAM 28 febbraio, ore 13
LEICESTER-ARSENAL 28 febbraio, ore 13
TOTTENHAM-BURNLEY 28 febbraio, ore 15
CHELSEA-MANCHESTER UNITED 28 febbraio, ore 17.30
SHEFFIELD UNITED-LIVERPOOL 28 febbraio, ore 20.15
EVERTON-SOUTHAMPTON 1° marzo, ore 21

Marcatori
17 reti: Salah (Liverpool)
15 reti: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
13 reti: Kane e Son (Tottenham), Calvert-Lewin (Everton)
12 reti: Bamford (Leeds) e Vary (Leicester)
11 reti: Gundogan (Manchester City)
10 reti: Wilson (Newcastle) e Watkins (Aston Villa)

