Oggi in TV, va in scena il derby d'Italia: alle 20.45 Inter-Juventus

di Daniel Uccellieri

12.30 Napoli-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Inter-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Brest-Rennes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 Aston Villa-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Motherwell-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
15.00 Crotone-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Sassuolo-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Pescara-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sheffield United-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Bayern-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
15.30 Chelsea-Manchester United (FA WSL) - DAZN
16.45 Ajax-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - DAZN
17.00 Lille-Reims (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Liverpool-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Atalanta-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
18.00 Eintracht-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
20.45 Inter-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
21.00 Empoli-Salernitana (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 Lione-Metz (Ligue 1) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Barcellona-Athletic (Finale Supercoppa di Spagna) - NOVE

