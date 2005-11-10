Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere Genoa-Fiorentina, Inter-Parma e Napoli-Frosinone

Torna la Serie A dopo la lunga sosta per la Nazionali. Genoa-Fiorentina alle 15.00 apre la sesta giornata, alle 18.00 Inter-Parma, stasera alle 20.45 Napoli-Frosinone. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 10 ottobre

13.30 Arsenal-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Bari-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Savoia-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Casertana-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Crotone-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Vis Pesaro-Grosseto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pergolettese-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Genoa-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Benevento-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Empoli-Palermo(Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Virtus Entella-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sudtirol-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN

15.30 Augsburg-Bayern (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Chelsea-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

16.00 Aston Villa-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Bruges-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

16.15 Alaves-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Vicenza-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Novara-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Arzignano-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pineto-Reggiana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Ostiamare-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Lumezzane-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Desenzano-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Inter-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.15 La Louviere-Cercle Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

18.30 Manchester City-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

18.30 Lipsia-Eintracht Francoforte (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Barcellona-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Maritimo-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Arezzo-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN

20.30 Spezia-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

20.30 Norimberga-Wolfsburg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

20.45 Napoli-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 Real Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1