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Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere Genoa-Fiorentina, Inter-Parma e Napoli-Frosinone

Daniel Uccellieri
autore
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
10.10.2026 05:30Altre Notizie
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Foto
© foto di Federico De Luca

Torna la Serie A dopo la lunga sosta per la Nazionali. Genoa-Fiorentina alle 15.00 apre la sesta giornata, alle 18.00 Inter-Parma, stasera alle 20.45 Napoli-Frosinone. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 10 ottobre

13.30 Arsenal-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Bari-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Savoia-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Casertana-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Crotone-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Vis Pesaro-Grosseto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pergolettese-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Genoa-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Benevento-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Empoli-Palermo(Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Virtus Entella-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sudtirol-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN
15.30 Augsburg-Bayern (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Chelsea-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
16.00 Aston Villa-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Bruges-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN
16.15 Alaves-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Vicenza-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Novara-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Arzignano-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pineto-Reggiana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Ostiamare-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Lumezzane-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Desenzano-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Inter-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.15 La Louviere-Cercle Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.30 Manchester City-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Lipsia-Eintracht Francoforte (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.30 Barcellona-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Maritimo-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
19.30 Arezzo-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Spezia-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
20.30 Norimberga-Wolfsburg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
20.45 Napoli-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

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