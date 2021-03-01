Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Argentina, stanotte si completa il 3° turno della Copa de la Liga: Colon e Vélez al comando

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 15:12Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Questa notte si completa il 3° turno della Copa de la Liga Profesional argentina. Di seguito il programma:

DEFENSA Y HUSTICIA-PARTONATO 1-0 - 5' Romero
ALDOSIVI-ARSENAL DE SARANDI 3-0 - 47' Iniguez, 88' e 90+2' Andrada
ARGENTINOS-VELEZ 0-2 - 53' Janson, 84' Almada
TALLERES-NEWELL'S 2-2 - 50' Retegui (T), 57' Scocco (N), 65' J. Fernandez (N), 54' Valoyes (T)
BANFIELD-COLON 0-3 - 42' Castro, 61' Leguizamon, 69' L. M. Rodriguez
INDEPENDIENTE-GIMNASIA LA PLATA 1-0 - 66' S. Romero
SAN LORENZO-CENTRAL CORDOBA 0-4 - 12' Bay, 49' M. Gimenez, 52' Lattanzio, 90+2' Salomon
PLATENSE-RIVER PLATE 0-1 - 9' Suarez
ESTUDIANTES-RACING 0-0
BOCA JUNIORS-SARMIENTO 1-1 - 65' Alanis (S), 69' Lisandro Lopez (B)
UNION SANTA FE-LANUS ore 23.15
ATLETICO TUCUMAN-HURACAN ore 1.30
ROSARIO CENTRAL-GODOY CRUZ ore 1.30

Classifica Gruppo A
Colon 9
Estudiantes 7
Rivre Plate 6
Central Cordoba 6
Banfield 6
Aldosivi 4
Platense 3
Godoy Curz 3
Rosario Central 3
San Lorenzo 3
Racing 2
Argentinos 0
Arsenal de Sarandì 0

Classifica Gruppo B
Vélez 9
Lanus 6
Defensa y Justicia 6
Independiente 6
Boca Juniors 5
Gimnasia 4
Talleres 4
Union Santa Fe 2
Huracan 1
Atlético Tucuman 1
Sarmiento 1
Newell's 1
Patronato 0

