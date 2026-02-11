Van Dijk regala al Liverpool il successo a Sunderland. 1° ko casalingo per i black cats
Vittoria di misura del Liverpool che sbanca Sunderland al 61' con Virgil van Dijk. Prima sconfitta casalinga per i black cats, che fino a stasera erano gli unici delle 20 squadre di Premier League a non aver mai perso davanti al proprio pubblico. Solo due minuti per Federico Chiesa, entrato in campo per Ekitike. Brutto infortunio per Endo, costretto a uscire in barella.
Martedì 10 febbraio
Tottenham - Newcastle 1-2
Everton - Bournemouth 1-2
Chelsea - Leeds 2-2
West Ham - Manchester United 1-1
Mercoledì 11 febbraio
Aston Villa - Brighton 1-0
Crystal Palace - Burnley 2-3
Manchester City - Fulham 3-0
Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton 0-0
Sunderland - Liverpool 0-1
Giovedì 12 febbraio
Brentford - Arsenal
Classifica
1. Arsenal 56
2. Manchester City 53
3. Aston Villa 50
4. Manchester United 45
5. Chelsea 44
6. Liverpool 42
7. Brentford 39
8. Everton 37
9. Bournemouth 37
10. Newcastle 36
11. Sunderland 36
12. Fulham 34
13. Crystal Palace 32
14. Brighton 31
15. Leeds 30
16. Tottenham 29
17. Nottingham Forest 27
18. West Ham 24
19. Burnley 18
20. Wolverhampton 9
Marcatori
22 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
17 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
13 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)