Van Dijk regala al Liverpool il successo a Sunderland. 1° ko casalingo per i black cats

Vittoria di misura del Liverpool che sbanca Sunderland al 61' con Virgil van Dijk. Prima sconfitta casalinga per i black cats, che fino a stasera erano gli unici delle 20 squadre di Premier League a non aver mai perso davanti al proprio pubblico. Solo due minuti per Federico Chiesa, entrato in campo per Ekitike. Brutto infortunio per Endo, costretto a uscire in barella.

Martedì 10 febbraio

Tottenham - Newcastle 1-2

Everton - Bournemouth 1-2

Chelsea - Leeds 2-2

West Ham - Manchester United 1-1

Mercoledì 11 febbraio

Aston Villa - Brighton 1-0

Crystal Palace - Burnley 2-3

Manchester City - Fulham 3-0

Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton 0-0

Sunderland - Liverpool 0-1

Giovedì 12 febbraio

Brentford - Arsenal

Classifica

1. Arsenal 56

2. Manchester City 53

3. Aston Villa 50

4. Manchester United 45

5. Chelsea 44

6. Liverpool 42

7. Brentford 39

8. Everton 37

9. Bournemouth 37

10. Newcastle 36

11. Sunderland 36

12. Fulham 34

13. Crystal Palace 32

14. Brighton 31

15. Leeds 30

16. Tottenham 29

17. Nottingham Forest 27

18. West Ham 24

19. Burnley 18

20. Wolverhampton 9

Marcatori

22 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

17 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)

13 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)