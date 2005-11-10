Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere le gare di Juventus, Milan e Inter
Daniel Uccellieri
Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 12ª giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Juventus-Venezia, alle 15.00 Bologna-Udinese e Sassuolo-Genoa, alle 18.00 Milan-Frosinone e alle 20.45 Atalanta-Inter. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 22 novembre
12.30 Juventus-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
12.30 Union Brescia-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
12.30 Scafatese-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
12.30 Pro Vercelli-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
12.30 Como-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
12.30 Ternana-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.30 Kaiserslautern-Dinamo Dresda (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
14.00 Barcellona-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Torres-Spezia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Livorno-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Team Altamura-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pianese-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Alcione-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Bologna-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Sassuolo-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Avellino-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Catania-Bari (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
15.00 Hull City-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K
15.00 Fiorentina-Como 1907 (Serie A femminile) - RAI 2, DAZN
15.30 Augsburg-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.15 Racing Santander-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Arezzo-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Sambenedettese-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Forlì-Reggiana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Picerno-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Desenzano-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Liverpool-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
17.30 Werder Berma-Amburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
18.00 Milan-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.30 Osasuna-Malaga (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Anderlecht-Leuven (Campionato belga) - DAZN
20.30 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
20.45 Atalanta-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.00 Getafe-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN