Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 12ª giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Juventus-Venezia, alle 15.00 Bologna-Udinese e Sassuolo-Genoa, alle 18.00 Milan-Frosinone e alle 20.45 Atalanta-Inter. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 22 novembre

12.30 Juventus-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Union Brescia-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Scafatese-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

12.30 Pro Vercelli-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

12.30 Como-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Ternana-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.30 Kaiserslautern-Dinamo Dresda (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

14.00 Barcellona-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Torres-Spezia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Livorno-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Team Altamura-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pianese-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Alcione-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Bologna-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Sassuolo-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2

15.00 Avellino-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Catania-Bari (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

15.00 Hull City-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K

15.00 Fiorentina-Como 1907 (Serie A femminile) - RAI 2, DAZN

15.30 Augsburg-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

16.15 Racing Santander-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Arezzo-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Sambenedettese-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Forlì-Reggiana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Picerno-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Desenzano-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Liverpool-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

17.30 Werder Berma-Amburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

18.00 Milan-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.30 Osasuna-Malaga (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Anderlecht-Leuven (Campionato belga) - DAZN

20.30 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

20.45 Atalanta-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Getafe-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN