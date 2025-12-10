Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Champions League, le formazioni ufficiali delle partite in programma alle 21:00

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Niccolò Righi
Oggi alle 20:11Calcio estero
Niccolò Righi

Non soltanto le italiane, a completare il quadro del mercoledì sera di Champions League sono la sfida al San Mames tra Athletic Club e Paris Saint Germain, quella tra Club Brugge e Arsenal in scena allo Jan Breydel, e le due in Germania tra Borussia Dortmund e Bodo/Glimt e tra Bayer Leverkusen e Newcastle. Queste le formazioni ufficiali:

ATHLETIC CLUB (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Jesus Areso, Vivian, Berchiche, Adama Boiro; Jauregizar, Ruiz De Galarreta; Berenguer, Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta.
A disposizione: Santos, Padilla, Gorosabel, Vesga, Inaki Williams, Inigo Lekue, Gomez, Serrano, Rego, Hierro, Jon De Luis, Sanchez.
Allenatore: Ernesto Valverde.

PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaire Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Barcola, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia.
A disposizione: James, Marin, Zabarnyi, Goncalo Ramos, Lee, Ndjantou, Mbaye.
Allenatore: Luis Enrique.

-------------

CLUB BRUGGE (4-2-3-1): Mignolet; Siquet, Ordonez, Mechele, Seys; Stankovic, Onyedika; Carlos Forbs, Vanaken, Tzolis; Tresoldi.
A disposizione: Van Den Heuvel, De Corte, Romero, Vetlesen, Sandra, Meijer, Nilsson, Spileers, Sabbe, Diakhon, Campbell, Furo.
Allenatore: Ivan Leko.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Raya; White, Norgaard, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
A disposizione: Arrizzabalaga, Setford, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Eze, Nwaneri, Calafiori, Colpley, Nichols, Salmon.
Allenatore: Mikel Arteta.

-------------

BAYER LEVERKUSEN (3-4-3): Flekken; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Arthur, Maza, Garcia, Grimaldo; Tillman, Schick, Poku.
Allenatore: Rogier Meijer (vice, Hjulmand squalificato).

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joellinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon.
Allenatore: Eddie Howe.

-------------

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Anselmino, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Yan Couto, Nmecha, Bellingham, Bensebaini; Brandt, Beier; Fabio Silva.
Allenatore. Niko Kovac.

BODO/GLIMT (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Brundstad Fet; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge.
Allenatore: Kjetil Knutsen.

