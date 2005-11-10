Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 13ª giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Udinese-Fiorentina, alle 15.00 Sassuolo-Napoli, alle 18.00 Roma-Monza. Stasera alle 20.45 Como-Juventus. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B e Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 29 novembre

12.30 Udinese-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Spezia-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT

12.30 Barletta-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Arzignano-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

13.00 Everton-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K

13.30 St. Truiden-Genk (Campionato belga) - DAZN

14.00 Valencia-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Casarano-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Potenza-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Ravenna-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Cittadella-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Perugia-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Sassuolo-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Modena-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sudtirol-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.05 Sunderland-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

15.05 Brighton-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.05 Fulham-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.05 Crystal Palace-Hull (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.30 Friburgo-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.00 Anversa-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

16.15 Deportivo A Coruna-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Sampdoria-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Arsenal-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

17.30 Bari-Savoia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Vis Pesaro-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Crotone-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Atalanta U23-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Albinoleffe-Treviso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Renate-Folgore Caratese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Hoffenheim-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Roma-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.30 Celta-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Standard Liegi-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

19.30 Arezzo-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN

19.30 Borussia Dortmund-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

20.45 Como-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Real Sociedad-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN

21.00 Porto-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN