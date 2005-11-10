Ipswich e Aston Villa danno spettacolo, ma non vince nessuno: 2-2 a Portman Road
Paolo Lora Lamia
L'ultima partita di Premier League in programma oggi era quella tra Ipswich Town e Aston Villa. Emozioni e gol nell'arco dei 90 minuti: primo tempo finito 1-1 e ripresa con i Villans avanti con Gomes e poi ripresi dalla rete di Davis. Di seguito il quadro completo e la classifica aggiornata.
Venerdì 27 novembre
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 3-2
Sabato 28 novembre
Leeds - Coventry 3-0
Manchester United - Brentford 0-4
Ipswich Town - Aston Villa 2-2
Domenica 29 novembre
Everton - Liverpool
Brighton - Newcastle
Crystal Palace - Hull
Fulham - Bournemouth
Sunderland - Tottenham
Arsenal - Manchester City
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 28
2. Brighton 22
3. Manchester City 22
4. Liverpool 21
5. Brentford 20
6. Leeds 20
7. Bournemouth 18
8. Chelsea 16
9. Everton 16
10. Tottenham 15
11. Aston Villa 15
12. Hull 14
13. Newcastle 13
14. Nottingham Forest 12
15. Coventry 12
16. Ipswich 12
17. Fulham 11
18. Sunderland 9
19. Manchester United 8
20. Crystal Palace 7