Premier League, due su due per Carrick: il suo United batte anche l'Arsenal dopo il City

Seconda vittoria consecutiva del Manchester United di mister Carrick, che nel 23° turno di Premier League batte la capolista Arsenal per 3-2 dopo aver già sconfitto il Manchester City per 2-0. I Gunners si erano portati in vantaggio al 29' grazie a un autogol di Lisandro Martinez, per poi subire il pari di Mbeumo al 37' e l'1-2 di Dorgu al 51'. Pareggio di Mikel Merino all'84', ma gol vittoria di Matheus Cunha all'87'. Grazie a questo successo i Red Devils si portano al quarto posto in classifica, mentre l'Arsenal resta primo a +4 su Manchester City e Aston Villa. Secondo

Il programma completo del 23° turno di Premier League

Sabato 24 gennaio

West Ham - Sunderland 3-1

Burnley - Tottenham 2-2

Fulham - Brighton 2-1

Manchester City - Wolverhampton 2-0

Bournemouth - Liverpool 3-2

Domenica 25 gennaio

Brentford - Nottingham Forest 0-2

Crystal Palace - Chelsea ore 1-3

Newcastle - Aston Villa ore 0-2

Arsenal - Manchester United 2-3

Lunedì 26 gennaio

Everton - Leeds ore 21:00

La classifica aggiornata

Arsenal 50 (23 partite giocate)

Manchester City 46 (23)

Aston Villa 46 (23)

Manchester Utd 38 (23)

Chelsea 37 (23)

Liverpool 36 (23)

Fulham 34 (23)

Brentford 33 (23)

Newcastle 33 (23)

Sunderland 33 (23)

Everton 32 (22)

Brighton 30 (23)

Bournemouth 30 (23)

Tottenham 28 (23)

Crystal Palace 28 (23)

Leeds 25 (22)

Nottingham 25 (23)

West Ham 20 (23)

Burnley 15 (23)

Wolves 8 (23)