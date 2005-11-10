Premier League, oggi si giocano 3 partite. Pochettino alla ricerca della prima vittoria
Gaetano Mocciaro
Premier League che dopo l'anticipo di ieri sera prosegue la sua programazione della 12ª giornata. Spicca Manchester United-Brentford con Mauricio Pochettino alla ricerca della prima vittoria alla guida dei red devils:
Venerdì 27 novembre
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 3-2
Sabato 28 novembre
Leeds - Coventry
Manchester United - Brentford
Ipswich Town - Aston Villa
Domenica 29 novembre
Everton - Liverpool
Brighton - Newcastle
Crystal Palace - Hull
Fulham - Bournemouth
Sunderland - Tottenham
Arsenal - Manchester City
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 28
2. Brighton 22
3. Manchester City 22
4. Liverpool 21
5. Bournemouth 18
6. Brentford 17
7. Leeds 17
8. Chelsea 16
9. Everton 16
10. Tottenham 15
11. Hull 14
12. Aston Villa 14
13. Newcastle 13
14. Nottingham Forest 12
15. Coventry 12
16. Fulham 11
17. Ipswich 11
18. Sunderland 9
19. Manchester United 8
20. Crystal Palace 7