Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Serie C, Nations League e di Serie A femminile

Giornata di grande calcio, con tante sfide da poter gustare in TV: dalla Serie C alla Serie A femminile fino alle gare di Nations League.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 3 ottobre

12.30 Parma-Ternana (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

14.30 Gubbio-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Cavese-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Cittadella-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Sorrento-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Vado-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Finlandia-Albania (Nations League) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Fiorentina-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN, DAZN 1

17.30 Livorno-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Grosseto-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Giugliano-Barletta (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Arzignano-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Monopoli-Savoia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Diretta Gol Nations League - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.00 Croazia-Inghilterra (Nations League) - SKY SPORT UNO

18.00 Roma-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT, DAZN

20.30 Catania-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

20.30 Pro Vercelli-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Ospitaletto-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Folgore Caratese-Desenzano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Diretta Gol Nations League - SKY SPORT CALCIO

20.45 Spagna-Repubblica Ceca (Nations League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO