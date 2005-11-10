Manchester United-Brentford, formazioni ufficiali: Pochettino con Zirkzee. C'è Kayode
Gaetano Mocciaro
Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Manchester United-Brentford, valida per la 12ª giornata di Premier League. Calcio d'inizio alle ore 16:
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu; Zirkzee. All. Mauricio Pochettino.
BRENTFORD (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Janelt; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Anthony; Wilson. All. Keith Andrews.
Venerdì 27 novembre
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 3-2
Sabato 28 novembre
Leeds - Coventry
Manchester United - Brentford
Ipswich Town - Aston Villa
Domenica 29 novembre
Everton - Liverpool
Brighton - Newcastle
Crystal Palace - Hull
Fulham - Bournemouth
Sunderland - Tottenham
Arsenal - Manchester City
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 28
2. Brighton 22
3. Manchester City 22
4. Liverpool 21
5. Bournemouth 18
6. Brentford 17
7. Leeds 17
8. Chelsea 16
9. Everton 16
10. Tottenham 15
11. Hull 14
12. Aston Villa 14
13. Newcastle 13
14. Nottingham Forest 12
15. Coventry 12
16. Fulham 11
17. Ipswich 11
18. Sunderland 9
19. Manchester United 8
20. Crystal Palace 7