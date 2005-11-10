Premier, primo successo per il Coventry: poker al Newcastle nel posticipo del 6° turno
Michele Pavese
Prima gioia per il Coventry di Frank Lampard, che nel posticipo della sesta giornata di Premier League batte nettamente il Newcastle. Finisce 4-1, un successo rotondo e mai in discussione: Rudoni apre dal dischetto dopo 6', Cherif raddoppia a inizio ripresa; gli ospiti accorciano con Botman al 70' ma i padroni di casa dilagano nel finale, prima con Simms e poi con Mfuni.
La 6ª giornata di Premier League
Sabato 10 ottobre
Arsenal – Leeds 2-1
Aston Villa - Brentford 2-2
Chelsea - Bournemouth 5-1
Ipswich - Fulham 2-1
Sunderland - Brighton 0-2
Manchester United - Tottenham 1-1
Domenica 11 ottobre
Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 3-1
Hull City - Everton 2-2
Liverpool - Manchester City 0-3
Lunedì 12 ottobre
Coventry - Newcastle United 4-1
Classifica
Manchester City 18
Arsenal 15
Brighton 13
Brentford 10
Chelsea 10
Everton 10
Leeds 9
Liverpool 9
Hull City 9
Ipswich 9
Newcastle 8
Crystal Palace 7
Manchester United 6
Coventry 6
Nottingham Forest 5
Aston Villa 5
Sunderland 4
Bournemouth 3
Tottenham 3
Fulham 2