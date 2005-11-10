Premier League, ossigeno per il Nottingham Forest: battuto 3-2 il Chelsea di Xabi Alonso
Andrea Piras
La 12a giornata
Venerdì 27 novembre
Nottingham Forest-Chelsea 3-2
Sabato 28 novembre
Leeds-Coventry
Manchester United-Brentford
Ipswich-Aston Villa
Domenica 29 novembre
Everton-Liverpool
Brighton-Newcastle
Crystal Palace-Hull City
Fulham-Bournemouth
Sunderland-Tottenham
Arsenal-Manchester City
La classifica
1. Arsenal – 28 punti (11 partite giocate)
2. Brighton – 22 punti (11)
3. Manchester City – 22 punti (11)
4. Liverpool – 21 punti (11)
5. Bournemouth – 18 punti (11)
6. Brentford – 17 punti (11)
7. Leeds – 17 punti (11)
8. Everton – 16 punti (11)
9. Chelsea – 16 punti (12)
10. Tottenham – 15 punti (11)
11. Aston Villa – 14 punti (11)
12. Newcastle – 13 punti (11)
13. Hull – 14 punti (13)
14. Coventry – 12 punti (11)
15. Nottingham Forest – 12 punti (12)
16. Fulham – 11 punti (11)
17. Ipswich – 11 punti (11)
18. Sunderland – 9 punti (11)
19. Manchester Utd – 8 punti (11)
20. Crystal Palace – 7 punti (11)