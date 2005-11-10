Premier League, le formazioni ufficiali delle 15: in panchina Norton Cuffy e Ahanor
Daniele Najjar
Alle 15 prosegue la sesta giornata nella Premier League inglese: si giocano Hull City-Everton e Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest. Sono state diramate le formazioni ufficiali delle due sfide. Nel Palace fuor Takehiro Tomiyasu per infortunio: al suo posto Lerma. Fuori l'ex Roma Robinio Vaz nell'Hull City, così come l'ex Genoa Norton Cuffy e l'ex Atalanta
Le formazioni ufficiali delle sfide delle 15 in Premier League.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Hull City-Everton:
Hull City (5-4-1): Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Gelhardt, Crooks, Slater, Thomas, McBurnie.
A disposizione: Phillips, Morita, Belloumi, McNair, Norton-Cuffy, Stroud, Herrington, Iroegbunam, Vaz.
Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Armstrong, Garner; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.
Subs: Travers, O'Brien, George, Dibling, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Rohl, Graham.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest:
Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Benitez, Mitchell, Canvot, Lerma, Pino, Kamada, Wharton, Strand Larsen, Timber, Khalaili, Richards.
A disposizione: Matthews, Sarr, Nketiah, McNeil, Hughes, Ahanor, Doucoure, Guessand, Mingueza.
Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap.
A disposizione: Victor, Sangar, Hudson-Odoi Dominguez, Wood, Kalimuendo, Yates, Cunha, Netz.